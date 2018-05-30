Colliers Identifies New Headquarters for Plymouth Rock Management Company of NJ in Woodbridge

581 Main Street

-- New Location Offers Brand Exposure and ConvenienceDemonstrating a commitment to client service, Colliers International NJ LLC leveraged its deep understanding of Plymouth Rock Assurance to identify a new, centrally located headquarters for the growing home and autoinsurer. The company will move from its current Red Bank and Berkeley Heights locations to 581 Main Street in Woodbridge, a Mack-Cali Realty Corporation property, where it's taking 130,000 square feet of space for occupancy by the first quarter of 2019.Colliers Managing Directors Samuel Horowitz and Chris Hovanec, both from the Parsippany office, worked closely with Plymouth Rock to gain a thorough understanding of the company's needs before beginning the search."Plymouth Rock's successful growth meant the company needed more space," said Horowitz. "The new location would have to accommodate over 700 people with room for more as the company continues to expand. We also had to consider business continuity, increased collaboration, modernization of the facilities, and other issues. To mount an efficient search, we engaged in comprehensive dialog with the company, utilizing meetings, survey questionnaires, evaluations, and financial and other projections. The activities were designed to align Plymouth Rock's long-term goals with the property's ability to help achieve them."Colliers assisted with the space planning process, providing insight around modern space design, utilization and layouts, using demographic and other reports to guide the search process and assist in understanding how building configurations could impact operational efficiencies."Among other considerations, we evaluated the current employee base along with future recruitment needs, and integrated that with our market knowledge," said Hovanec. "The Metropark area offered ease of access to major highways and to Amtrak and other rail stations, as well as a variety of shopping, food and living choices. Additionally, the exposure to both the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway provided an excellent branding opportunity for Plymouth Rock.""Compelling factors in the decision included renovations that Mack-Cali recently completed, including enhancements to the lobby and common areas, and such amenities as the food service facilities and a fitness center," added Horowitz. "Mack-Cali continues to be a good partner for Plymouth Rock, and we're pleased that we could work with them to accommodate Plymouth Rock's New Jersey headquarters for the future."Gerry Wilson, President of the Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey added "Plymouth Rock is committed to providing the best possible work environment for our employees. The new facility will help us to realize new levels of collaboration and productivity, enabling our teams to better meet the needs of our customers.""We are proud of our strong working relationship with Plymouth Rock," added Hovanec. "We were happy to supplement the company's capable real estate team with the specialized attention they needed to bring this complex assignment to fruition."-- End --Colliers International Group Inc. (www.Colliers.com)is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 15,000 skilled professionals operating in 69 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn. To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter.Plymouth Rock Assurance is a marketing name used by a group of separate companies that write and manage property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Insurance in New Jersey is offered by Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey on behalf of Palisades Insurance Company, High Point Property and Casualty Insurance Company, Teachers Auto Insurance Company of New Jersey, Palisades Safety and Insurance Association and their affiliates. Each company is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. For additional information about Plymouth Rock Assurance, please visit plymouthrock.com.