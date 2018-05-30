News By Tag
Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting for The A. Beadle Allstate Insurance Agency
Ribbon-cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Grand Opening of Allstate Insurance Agent Alexander Beadle's new offices in Stockbridge
"We're happy to introduce our company and this amazing space to both the local community and to our clients who will benefit from our amazing services." said Alexander Beadle, agent and owner of the firm.
The agency provides Home, Life, Motorcycle and Car Insurance and offers many ways to save on your coverage. They even provide defense driving courses completely free to all their clients to help with additional savings.
"We're delighted to invite the public to see how much we've done to improve the building and learn more about who we are. Stockbridge is now home to The A. Beadle Allstate Insurance Agency and we are excited to get involved in the community", said Beadle. "This ribbon-cutting ceremony for marks the launch of a new phase for our business."
The Henry Chamber of Commerce will facilitate the 11:30am ribbon-cutting and Chamber Representatives will assist in congratulating and welcoming The A. Beadle Allstate Insurance Agency to the community.
The public is invited to tour the facilities and meet the staff at 150 Country Club Dr Ste 200 in Stockbridge, GA on June 12th between 11:00am and 4:00pm with the ribbon-cutting at 11:30am.
The A. Beadle Allstate Insurance Agency, is a firm dedicated to fulfilling the insurance and risk management needs of their clients and prospective clients while maintaining superior customer service and providing coverages best suited for the individual or business. With a reputation for integrity and customer service, our agents are happy to answer your questions and assist you with all of your insurance needs quickly and efficiently. LEARN MORE AT https://agents.allstate.com/
Alexander Beadle is a successful serial entrepreneur. In addition to being the owner and operator of The A. Beadle Allstate Insurance Agency, he also runs Light Land Development, a renewable energy company building self-sustainable residential and commercial communities throughout America. Alex holds multiple finance and insurance licenses and professional certifications and is a mortgage loan originator in the state of Georgia helping families secure mortgages to finance their dream homes. He dedicates his time towards helping Georgians by working with various legislators. Alex is a husband of Fatimah and resides in Eagles Landing with his beautiful family. He is an avid book reader, consistently expanding his knowledge of many subjects.
Let us know you're coming by sending your RSVP to info@pierrebrandinggroup.com
