News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"A.I. Tales", a Sci-Fi Anthology to Open Theatrically in Boston, Premiere on Amazon
The stories include Hollywood talent, such as Pom Klementieff and Eric Roberts
The film is made up of futuristic, high concept stories about artificial intelligence. Whether it's love found in time of over-population or exploration of the unknown and space-travel, "A.I. Tales" has a bit of something for every fan of the genre. Altogether, these stories provide a one-of-a-kind experience and a unique view of the near future.
Titles include: SEED by Nelson Lee, IN/FINITE by Kristen Hilkert, PHOENIX 9 by Amir Reichart, REDUX by Vitaly Verlov and JULIET by Marc-Henri Boulier.
About Hewes Pictures:
Hewes Pictures is the only short film distributor in the United States. The company's acquired content often stars renowned actors, and is widely accessible on various platforms.
For further information, please contact Madina Tulakova, pr@hewespictures.com or visit http://www.hewespictures.com
Contact
Hewes Pictures
***@hewespictures.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 04, 2018