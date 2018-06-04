 
"A.I. Tales", a Sci-Fi Anthology to Open Theatrically in Boston, Premiere on Amazon

The stories include Hollywood talent, such as Pom Klementieff and Eric Roberts
 
 
"A.I. Files Poster"
NEW YORK - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- "A.I. Tales", a collection of short sci-fi stories distributed by Hewes Pictures, will premiere in Somerville Theater, Boston, June 8th-14th and on Amazon. The collection of stories feature world-renowned talent such as Pom Klementieff ("Guardians of the Galaxy", "Avengers"), Eric Roberts ("The Dark Knight"), Neil Jackson ("Westworld") among many others.

The film is made up of futuristic, high concept stories about artificial intelligence. Whether it's love found in time of over-population or exploration of the unknown and space-travel, "A.I. Tales" has a bit of something for every fan of the genre. Altogether, these stories provide a one-of-a-kind experience and a unique view of the near future.

Titles include: SEED by Nelson Lee, IN/FINITE by Kristen Hilkert, PHOENIX 9 by Amir Reichart, REDUX by Vitaly Verlov and JULIET by Marc-Henri Boulier.


About Hewes Pictures:
Hewes Pictures is the only short film distributor in the United States. The company's acquired content often stars renowned actors, and is widely accessible on various platforms.

For further information, please contact Madina Tulakova, pr@hewespictures.com or visit http://www.hewespictures.com

