News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island Promotes From Within to Add to Team of Catering Sales Managers
With a Bachelor of Arts degree in Musical Theater, Tucker moved to Hilton Head Island upon graduation, starting a job at the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort as the assistant to conference services. Tucker fell in love with the hospitality industry after a year at the Omni and she quickly became interested in wedding-planning and working with couples as they were planning their wedding. Tucker joined the Sonesta team in 2017 as a sales and catering coordinator.
Tucker earned her new role as catering sales manager as a result of her hard work, dedication and love for the island resort. In her new position, she will be responsible for overseeing all small weddings and social catering events (up to 75 guests). She will take care of everything from site inspections and contract negotiation to day-of coordination of the events for her clients. Tucker will also be responsible for detailing and servicing some of the corporate, association and government groups that the resort's sales managers book.
Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island seeks long-term growth for its team members and loves to promote from within the company.
"Samantha's previous experience working for Sonesta has given us all of reason to believe that she is a great fit for this new role," said Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island General Manager Jay Wiendl. "We are so excited to have her on board as a catering sales manager and trust in her ability to excel at this position."
Award-winning Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island is a premier destination for getaways, gatherings or business. Recognized among area resorts — in Hilton Head and beyond — Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island knows how to cater to individuals, businesses and, most notably, weddings and events. With 11 beautifully landscaped acres leading up to its seaside courtyard and space for up to 1,100 guests, it is the perfect choice among Hilton Head beachfront hotels to host your event.
For more information about Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island, visit www.Sonesta.com or visit the resort on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island
Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island is a AAA-approved Four Diamond resort offering 340 guest rooms and suites overlooking lushly landscaped semitropical gardens, with a spectacular beach and a lagoon-style swimming pool. Its first-class amenities include several dining options, a health spa, a fitness center and a lap pool. The resort also features 22,500 square feet of meeting and event space, including a beachfront pavilion and a 24-hour business center. Complimentary transportation is provided to and from the world-class golf and tennis offerings available within Hilton Head's Shipyard complex. The resort is situated 40 miles from Savannah, Georgia, and 8 miles from Hilton Head Island Airport in an area surrounded by outdoor recreation, shopping and fine dining.
About Sonesta
Sonesta is a growing, global hospitality brand with nearly 80 properties in seven countries, centered on a corporate dedication to delivering a guest experience that provides more than just a place to stay. With a portfolio of diverse and distinctive properties as individual as its guests, there is no typical Sonesta. With a full range of exceptional experiences found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guests' expectations time and time again.
Discover Royal Sonesta and Sonesta Hotels & Resorts in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Hilton Head Island, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Jose, St. Louis, St. Maarten (2), Chile (2), Colombia (7), Ecuador, Peru (5) and Egypt (2 + 3 cruise ships). Sonesta ES Suites is an extended-stay hotel brand managed by Sonesta found in 42 locations across the U.S. For more about Sonesta, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782)
High-resolution images are available at www.sonesta.com/
Media Contact
jfreedman@thebrandonagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse