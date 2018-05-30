 
News By Tag
* Sonesta
* Sonesta Resort Hilton Head
* Hilton Head Island
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hilton Head Island
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
May 2018
3130


Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island Promotes From Within to Add to Team of Catering Sales Managers

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sonesta
* Sonesta Resort Hilton Head
* Hilton Head Island

Industry:
* Hotels

Location:
* Hilton Head Island - South Carolina - US

Subject:
* Executives

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island is excited to announce the promotion of Samantha Tucker to catering sales manager.

With a Bachelor of Arts degree in Musical Theater, Tucker moved to Hilton Head Island upon graduation, starting a job at the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort as the assistant to conference services. Tucker fell in love with the hospitality industry after a year at the Omni and she quickly became interested in wedding-planning and working with couples as they were planning their wedding. Tucker joined the Sonesta team in 2017 as a sales and catering coordinator.

Tucker earned her new role as catering sales manager as a result of her hard work, dedication and love for the island resort. In her new position, she will be responsible for overseeing all small weddings and social catering events (up to 75 guests). She will take care of everything from site inspections and contract negotiation to day-of coordination of the events for her clients. Tucker will also be responsible for detailing and servicing some of the corporate, association and government groups that the resort's sales managers book.

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island seeks long-term growth for its team members and loves to promote from within the company.

"Samantha's previous experience working for Sonesta has given us all of reason to believe that she is a great fit for this new role," said Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island General Manager Jay Wiendl. "We are so excited to have her on board as a catering sales manager and trust in her ability to excel at this position."

Award-winning Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island is a premier destination for getaways, gatherings or business. Recognized among area resorts — in Hilton Head and beyond — Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island knows how to cater to individuals, businesses and, most notably, weddings and events. With 11 beautifully landscaped acres leading up to its seaside courtyard and space for up to 1,100 guests, it is the perfect choice among Hilton Head beachfront hotels to host your event.

For more information about Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island, visit www.Sonesta.com or visit the resort on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SonestaHiltonHeadIsland/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sonestahhi/). Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island is located at 130 Shipyard Drive in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

About Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island is a AAA-approved Four Diamond resort offering 340 guest rooms and suites overlooking lushly landscaped semitropical gardens, with a spectacular beach and a lagoon-style swimming pool. Its first-class amenities include several dining options, a health spa, a fitness center and a lap pool. The resort also features 22,500 square feet of meeting and event space, including a beachfront pavilion and a 24-hour business center. Complimentary transportation is provided to and from the world-class golf and tennis offerings available within Hilton Head's Shipyard complex. The resort is situated 40 miles from Savannah, Georgia, and 8 miles from Hilton Head Island Airport in an area surrounded by outdoor recreation, shopping and fine dining.

About Sonesta
Sonesta is a growing, global hospitality brand with nearly 80 properties in seven countries, centered on a corporate dedication to delivering a guest experience that provides more than just a place to stay. With a portfolio of diverse and distinctive properties as individual as its guests, there is no typical Sonesta. With a full range of exceptional experiences found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guests' expectations time and time again.

Discover Royal Sonesta and Sonesta Hotels & Resorts in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Hilton Head Island, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Jose, St. Louis, St. Maarten (2), Chile (2), Colombia (7), Ecuador, Peru (5) and Egypt (2 + 3 cruise ships). Sonesta ES Suites is an extended-stay hotel brand managed by Sonesta found in 42 locations across the U.S. For more about Sonesta, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada.

High-resolution images are available at www.sonesta.com/media for all Sonesta hotels.

End
Source:The Brandon Agency
Email:***@thebrandonagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Sonesta, Sonesta Resort Hilton Head, Hilton Head Island
Industry:Hotels
Location:Hilton Head Island - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brandon Advertising News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share