News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Manufacturer's Edge and the Brighton EDC Announce Subsidized Workforce Training Program
Small- and medium-sized manufacturers in the Brighton area may be eligible for funding assistance toward workforce development and training services
The BIP Workforce Training Assistance Program is designed to provide training opportunities to organizations with 50 or fewer full-time, non-seasonal employees. The employees who receive training will develop skills and knowledge needed to retain their current positions and/or advance their careers to the next level. The program will expire at the end of the year, so all training services must be completed by the end of 2018. Funding for the grant is made possible through the Brighton lodging tax committee. The BIP program covers 50% of costs incurred and many applicants may also be eligible for other funds to help cover the remaining expenses through the state or the Small Manufacturer's AdvantEDGE (http://www.manufacturersedge.com/
Although the BIP program is reserved for companies with fewer than 50 employees, there are numerous other programs available to support larger firms, both in and outside of the Brighton region. Manufacturer's Edge can leverage partnerships throughout the state to make funding available to manufacturers of all sizes. These programs help subsidize the valuable training, consulting, and coaching services Manufacturer's Edge provides. Regardless of size or location, manufacturers around the state are encouraged to contact Manufacturer's Edge (mailto:info@
About Manufacturer's Edge
Manufacturer's Edge (http://www.manufacturersedge.com/)
About Brighton, Colorado
Founded in 1887, Brighton, Colorado is located 20 miles northeast of downtown Denver and is home to a diverse population of approximately 39,000 residents. To learn more about Brighton, visit www.brightonco.gov.
About the Brighton EDC Brighton Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) is a 501c (6) Colorado non-profit organization serving the Greater Brighton Area. BEDC is the primary agent for economic development services. BEDC offers relocation, retention and expansion assistance and support to businesses. BEDC works to expand and diversify the local tax base by facilitating the creation of quality jobs and the attraction of retail development. BEDC encourages responsible, diverse growth and development that enhances Brighton's quality of life as a desirable place to live, work, learn and play.
Media Contact
Jessica Cowden
Marketing & Communications Manager
jcowden@manufacturersedge.com
970.270.7176
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse