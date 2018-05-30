 
News By Tag
* Brighton
* Manufacturing
* Edc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
May 2018
3130

Manufacturer's Edge and the Brighton EDC Announce Subsidized Workforce Training Program

Small- and medium-sized manufacturers in the Brighton area may be eligible for funding assistance toward workforce development and training services
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Brighton
Manufacturing
Edc

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
Services

DENVER - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- As the go-to resource for all things manufacturing-related in the state of Colorado, Manufacturer's Edge is committed to providing our statewide manufacturers with the training and consulting services they need in order to grow and thrive. We also pride ourselves on making those services as affordable as possible by connecting clients to grant programs and other funding opportunities. One of the most valuable tools we have to assist us in that effort are our key partnerships on the federal, state, and local level. To that end, Manufacturer's Edge is excited to announce a new collaboration with our friends at the Brighton Economic Development Corporation that will allow Brighton-based manufacturers to receive subsidized workforce training through the Brighton Investment Program (BIP).

The BIP Workforce Training Assistance Program is designed to provide training opportunities to organizations with 50 or fewer full-time, non-seasonal employees. The employees who receive training will develop skills and knowledge needed to retain their current positions and/or advance their careers to the next level. The program will expire at the end of the year, so all training services must be completed by the end of 2018. Funding for the grant is made possible through the Brighton lodging tax committee. The BIP program covers 50% of costs incurred and many applicants may also be eligible for other funds to help cover the remaining expenses through the state or the Small Manufacturer's AdvantEDGE (http://www.manufacturersedge.com/small-manufacturers-adva...) program, for example. After being approved for assistance, the organization will then work with Manufacturer's Edge and the Brighton EDC to determine what training services will have the greatest impact to address their current business challenges as well as what other funding opportunities are available.

Although the BIP program is reserved for companies with fewer than 50 employees, there are numerous other programs available to support larger firms, both in and outside of the Brighton region. Manufacturer's Edge can leverage partnerships throughout the state to make funding available to manufacturers of all sizes. These programs help subsidize the valuable training, consulting, and coaching services Manufacturer's Edge provides. Regardless of size or location, manufacturers around the state are encouraged to contact Manufacturer's Edge (mailto:info@manufacturersedge.com?subject=Brighton%20EDC%...) for more information.

About Manufacturer's Edge

Manufacturer's Edge (http://www.manufacturersedge.com/) is a statewide manufacturing assistance center partially funded by the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP). Manufacturer's Edge encourages the strength and competitiveness of Colorado manufacturers through onsite technical assistance through coaching, training, and consulting, collaboration-focused industry programs, and leveraging government, university, and economic development partnerships. Learn more at our website (http://www.manufacturersedge.com/), on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ManufacturersEDGE/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/3997823/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/MFR_EDGE).

About Brighton, Colorado

Founded in 1887, Brighton, Colorado is located 20 miles northeast of downtown Denver and is home to a diverse population of approximately 39,000 residents. To learn more about Brighton, visit www.brightonco.gov.

About the Brighton EDC          Brighton Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) is a 501c (6) Colorado non-profit organization serving the Greater Brighton Area.  BEDC is the primary agent for economic development services. BEDC offers relocation, retention and expansion assistance and support to businesses. BEDC works to expand and diversify the local tax base by facilitating the creation of quality jobs and the attraction of retail development.  BEDC encourages responsible, diverse growth and development that enhances Brighton's quality of life as a desirable place to live, work, learn and play.

Media Contact
Jessica Cowden
Marketing & Communications Manager
jcowden@manufacturersedge.com
970.270.7176
End
Source:
Email:***@manufacturersedge.com Email Verified
Tags:Brighton, Manufacturing, Edc
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share