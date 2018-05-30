 
Myriad Supply Named to CRN's 2018 Solution Provider 500 List

 
 
NEW YORK - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Myriad Supply, a cybersecurity consultancy and integrator, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Myriad Supply #165 on its 2018 Solution Provider 500 list.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top solution provider for the sixth consecutive year," said Andrew Fisher, founder and CEO of Myriad Supply. "Our continued growth reflects the investments we've made in engineering, client success, project management and global logistics—all areas where client demand is rapidly increasing."

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue. This list is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995.

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."

Over the last six years, Myriad's placement on the Solution Provider 500 list has risen 314 spots, with an average jump of 63 spots per year. During this time, Myriad has increased its focus on cybersecurity, developing reference models across Perimeter, Endpoint & Application, Identity & Access, and Visibility & Control. As a leader in the security industry, Myriad intends to continue investing in cybersecurity architects and engineers.

The complete 2018 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.crn.com/sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Myriad Supply  
Myriad Supply is a cybersecurity consultancy and integrator focused on providing complete, secure IT infrastructure solutions to enterprises. Using industry-specific knowledge and a security-first approach, Myriad helps clients define, design, and implement their technology vision within the areas of security, SDN, mobility, and cloud. Located in New York City, Myriad has been serving clients since 2003. To learn more, visit www.myriadsupply.com or email hello@myriadsupply.com

About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Contact
Kirsten Gonzalez
Myriad Supply
***@myriadsupply.com
End
