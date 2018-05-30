News By Tag
Myriad Supply Named to CRN's 2018 Solution Provider 500 List
"We are honored to be recognized as a top solution provider for the sixth consecutive year," said Andrew Fisher, founder and CEO of Myriad Supply. "Our continued growth reflects the investments we've made in engineering, client success, project management and global logistics—all areas where client demand is rapidly increasing."
The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue. This list is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995.
"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."
Over the last six years, Myriad's placement on the Solution Provider 500 list has risen 314 spots, with an average jump of 63 spots per year. During this time, Myriad has increased its focus on cybersecurity, developing reference models across Perimeter, Endpoint & Application, Identity & Access, and Visibility & Control. As a leader in the security industry, Myriad intends to continue investing in cybersecurity architects and engineers.
About Myriad Supply
Myriad Supply
About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
