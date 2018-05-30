News By Tag
Tomasso Group A Top Sponsor Of Acts 4 Ministry's Annual "Inspiration" Fundraiser June 28
The Tomasso Group and TBI Construction Company of New Britain, CT, will be one of the top sponsors of the annual fundraiser at the historic Palace Theater in Waterbury, which TBI Construction Co. renovated and historically restored in 2005.
"This fundraiser celebrates the many ways our charitable organization impacts positive changes in the Greater Waterbury community. Our mission is to support the daily needs of families and individuals who are in dire financial distress because they have lost virtually everything they possess to a fire, flood, or similar devastating life event. We achieve our goal daily on many levels by collecting and distributing, free-of-charge to recipients, clothing, housewares, and furniture," explained Acts 4 Ministry Executive Director Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta.
William Tomasso, president of TBI Construction, a Tomasso Company, commented, "For the second consecutive year, The Tomasso Group and TBI Construction are very pleased to be a lead sponsor of Acts 4 Ministry's 'Inspiration' fundraiser. TBI Construction was responsible for renovating and historically restoring the spectacular Palace Theater in Waterbury in 2005 to its former grandeur, and building the adjoining Performing Arts Magnet School.
"It is always our pleasure to work in Waterbury and we greatly admire Acts 4 Ministry and the Greater Waterbury community for providing much-needed support to our neighbors in need. We look forward to another outstanding fundraiser on June 28th to benefit the ongoing mission of Acts 4 Ministry."
TBI Construction Company was founded by the third generation of the Tomasso family. TBI Construction's business grew from the family background in highway construction and from Tunxis Management's extensive work in property management. In the late 1980s, the Tomasso's expanded the family construction business to focus on building large, challenging projects in the public and private sectors.
Completed TBI Construction projects include The Hospital of Central Connecticut Cancer Center, the Medical Arts Center of Central Connecticut, the Waterbury Performing Arts Magnet High School, Palace Theater Parking Garage in Waterbury, New Britain City Hall historic renovation, the Government Center Building and Parking Garage in New Britain, and numerous other professional/
In addition to the Tomasso Group and TBI Construction Company, Bourassa Catering & Events in Wallingford is a premier sponsor at the $2,500 level of the 2018 "Inspiration"
Influential sponsors of the fundraiser are DaVita Greater Waterbury, Mattatuck Heights, the Harold Leever Cancer Center, and O'Rourke & Birch Florist. The Connecticut Community Foundation is offering a special matching sponsorship to funds raised. Beneficial sponsors at the $500 level are Ion Bank and Branagan Communications Consultants LLC.
"Families and individuals are frequently referred to Acts 4 Ministry by other charitable and social organizations. Our vision is to build relationships with people with varying levels of needs while providing them with the basics of daily living regardless of their faith, race, creed, national origin, or willingness to participate in religious activities,"
The Acts 4 Ministry building at 1713 Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury features a retail store environment where people with immediate needs can personally select clothing, furniture, dishes and other household items they need at no charge and in a respectful, caring environment. The retail store is also open to the general public to purchase clothing and household items."
Tickets for the June 28th "Inspiration"
Tickets can also be purchased by check or money order made payable to Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. and U.S. Mailed to PO Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704, or at Acts 4 Ministry's building and retail shop at 1713 Thomaston Avenue Mondays through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or by calling 203-574-2287, or via www.palacetheaterct.org.
To learn more about the Tomasso Group and TBI Construction, visit www.TomassoGroup.com.
