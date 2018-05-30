 
Share Good Raises $750,000 in Seed Funding; Hires VP of Product

Community Engagement Software Company Gets Backing From Suzanne And Walter Scott Foundation and RSVP Ventures
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Share Good, a community engagement software company, today announced it has raised $750,000 in seed funding from two private investors, Omaha, Nebraska-based Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation and RSVP Ventures of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Earlier this year, Kelly Brooks turned over the executive director reins of SHARE Charlotte, the nonprofit she founded, to focus on her new for-profit venture, Share Good, that will take the successful SHARE platform to other cities.

"This first round of funding is being used to make important hires, develop a website and bring the product to market later this year," said Share Good CEO, Kelly Brooks. "We've already identified our first community and expect to announce it soon."

Erika Carney has been hired as Vice President of Product. In this role, she is responsible for the management and execution of the Share Good vision from customer discovery and strategic planning to technology partnerships and delivery of the product roadmap.  Carney has a decade of product and marketing experience at high-growth software companies including Passport, where she served as Director of Product Management, and Skookum where she served as Chief Marketing Officer.

"When we heard Share Good's mission, we immediately recognized the scalability of SHARE Charlotte's proven model and huge potential for social impact in communities across the country," said Calvin Sisson, executive director of the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation.

About SHARE Charlotte/Share Good

SHARE Charlotte was created in 2012 with the intent of building a model in Charlotte that could scale to cities across the country. Six years later, the organization has partnerships with over 430 local nonprofits and has created community campaigns that have engaged thousands and helped raise nearly $20 million for hundreds of nonprofits. Share Good's intent is to strengthen communities by inspiring and facilitating engagement with its local nonprofit network. It is an inclusive search engine that makes it easy for people to find any local nonprofit and engage with them by donating money, volunteering time or buying much needed items from nonprofit wish lists.

To learn more, visit http://www.sharegoodsoftware.com

