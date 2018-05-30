 
Industry News





Velocity hosts RPA Workshop to help London organisations get started with Robotic Process Automation

 
 
Velocity RPA Workshop in progress
LONDON - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Last week Velocity, a digital technology services firm with offices in the UK, India and South Africa, hosted a morning workshop at the trendy Citizen M Hotel in London. The topic of the day was robotic process automation (RPA); what it is, how it works and how to use it to produce financial and productivity benefits within a business.

The morning kicked-off with a live demo of an RPA solution built with the UiPath platform, a market leader in robotic process automation and artificial intelligence, with the aim of giving delegates a first-hand view of the behind-the-scenes workings of robotic software. The demo was followed by group discussions around the perceived hurdles when implementing an RPA initiative within a company, but also the tangible time-savings of this kind of solution – and the resulting financial benefits.

"Here at Velocity we are all about collaboration and partnerships. Working together with individuals from organisations, talking through their concerns and hesitations, but also seeing their motivation and enthusiasm for innovative technologies, really helps us as a company to understand the real conversations that are had within companies and allows us to provide more tailored support to help these organisations get IT initiatives off the ground. Working with technology partners, such as UiPath and Wzard, who have niche expertise in the field of RPA, allows us to deliver a more complete service to our customers who rely on us to build the best possible solutions. This is what the RPA Breakfast Workshop was all about – working together, listening and collaborating to achieve state-of-the-art solutions," reports Arno van Rooyen, CEO and founder of Velocity.
To learn more about upcoming Velocity events and webinar, please visit www.velocity-it.com/events/
