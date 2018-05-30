News By Tag
Sponsors and Celebrity Participants Announced for Grandmaster Lonzo Hip Hop Classic Golf Tournament
Hosted by legendary music producer and club owner, Lonzo Williams, the charity event will bring together personalities from the world of sports and entertainment to tee-off in support of prostate cancer research and youth advocacy.
Taking place on Friday, June 15, 2018, 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM, at the Lakewood Golf & Country Club (3101 Carson Street, Lakewood, CA 90712). The Hip Hop Classic will bring together personalities from the world of sports and entertainment for a day of 18-holes on the green. Attendees can also look forward to contests, photo opportunities and door prizes along with resources provided by local health partners.
Celebrities scheduled to participate include: Former Los Angeles Lakers player and coach Byron Scott, Melvin Jackson (Actor/Comedian "The New Edition Story), Arabian Prince (Rapper "N.W.A"), Victor Battle (Talent Agent, "Hoopshots Sports & Casting Agency), Alex Thomas (Actor, Comedian "Mr. Box Office"), Joe Torry (Actor), Joe Kolkowtiz (Talent Agent, "Player's Talent Agency"), with more to be announced.
As a survivor of prostate cancer, Williams is dedicated to helping families in his community obtain resources and support. Now through his partnership with ACS' Relay for Life, he continues to help fund groundbreaking research and provide affordable patient care programs to those in need. The Hip Hop Classic also marks the first charity event that will benefit Williams' newly established non-profit, The Lyrical Revolution-founded to provide mentorships and financial support to youth seeking a career in sports or entertainment.
Those interested in participating as a tournament player or sponsoring a hole should register for the Hip Hop classic at https://app.eventcaddy.com/
ABOUT THE LYRICAL REVOLUTION
The Lyrical Revolution is a 501c (3) organization, founded in 2014, by the Godfather of West Coast Hip Hop, Alonzo "Lonzo" Williams. The Compton, California native created the organization to mentor youth who are interested in pursuing careers in the entertainment industry-primarily music. In recent years, the organization has expanded to provide mentorship in sports as well as legal aid.
ABOUT AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY
The American Cancer Society combines an unyielding passion with a century of experience to save lives and end suffering from cancer. As a global grassroots force of more than five million volunteers, we fight for every birthday threatened by every cancer in every community. We save lives by helping people stay well by preventing cancer or detecting it early; by helping people get well by being there for them during and after a cancer diagnosis; by finding cures through investment in groundbreaking discovery; by fighting back by rallying lawmakers to pass laws to defeat cancer; and by rallying communities worldwide to join the fight. As the nation's largest non-governmental investor in cancer research, contributing about $3.4 billion, we turn what we know about cancer into what we do. As a result, more than 11 million people in America who have had cancer, and countless more who have avoided it, will be celebrating birthdays this year.
