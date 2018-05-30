 
EVE OF REDEMPTION by Tom Mohan Wins Horror Finalist in the 2018 International Book Awards

 
 
Eve of Redemption by Tom Mohan
Eve of Redemption by Tom Mohan
 
LIVONIA, Mich. - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- BHC Press is pleased to announce EVE OF REDEMPTION by Tom Mohan has won Horror Finalist in the 9th annual International Book Awards (IBA) sponsored by American Book Fest.

Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of American Book Fest, said this year's contest yielded over 2,000 entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results. "The 2018 results represent a phenomenal mix of books from a wide array of publishers throughout the world. With a full publicity and marketing campaign promoting the results of IBA, this year's winners and finalists will gain additional media coverage for the summer season."

Keen adds, "IBA's success begins with the enthusiastic participation of authors and publishers and continues with our distinguished panel of industry judges who bring to the table their extensive editorial, PR, marketing, and design expertise."

American Book Fest covers books from all sections of the publishing industry, including mainstream and independent.

The complete list of finalists can be found at: http://www.internationalbookawards.com/2018awardannouncement.html

"We're thrilled EVE OF REDEMPTION by Tom Mohan has been selected as a horror finalist," stated Joni Firestone, co-founder/publisher of BHC Press. "Tom is an outstanding writer, and it's nice to have him receive this recognition in the industry."

When EVE OF REDEMPTION opens, we are introduced to John Burke. It's four years after the mysterious disappearance of his wife and daughter, and he wants nothing more than to end his own misery until a confrontation with a peculiar little girl alters his life. Now he must find his family and destroy the ancestral curse. Teaming up with a former policeman and his blind wife, along with a boisterous motorcycle gang, Burke discovers the one thing he thought he lost forever—hope. Published by BHC Press/Open Window. Available in trade softcover (978-1-946006-73-8, $17.95, 428 pages) and ebook ($5.99).

About Tom Mohan: Tom Mohan grew up in rural Missouri, where he learned that reading was a great escape from the restless boredom he often felt. He enjoys reading epic fantasy and anything scary. His upcoming novel BLOOD OF THE FAE will be released in late 2018. Tom currently resides in San Diego with his family.

About BHC Press: BHC Press is an independent publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, softcover, and ebooks for both YA and adults. To learn more about Tom Mohan and BHC Press, visit the publisher's website at http://www.bhcpress.com/

