PREMIER Biosoft collaborates with Shimadzu for Lipid & Glycan analysis

 
 
PALO ALTO, Calif. - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Shimadzu, one of the world's fastest growing mass spectrometry companies, and PREMIER Biosoft (www.premierbiosoft.com), a global leader in offering bioinformatics solutions to life sciences laboratories, today announced the introduction of Shimadzu's LCMS-9030 Quadrupole Time of Flight (QTOF) mass spectrometry (MS) system with informatics support powered by PREMIER Biosoft's software solutions for lipidomics and glycomics data analysis. Shimadzu and PREMIER Biosoft today said they will support the combination of each other's technologies to advance lipidomics and glycomics research.

Shimadzu's high-resolution accurate mass quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometers used in conjunction with PREMIER Biosoft's SimLipid and SimGlycan software solutions will allow scientists to perform rapid identification and quantitation of lipids and glycans from complex biological mixtures in high throughput mode, the firms said. The joint workflows will alleviate the challenges that scientists have been facing in the fields of lipidomics and glycomics.

"The advancement in mass spectrometry technology fuels the development of lipidomics and glycomics methods," said Ichiro Hirano, LCMS Product Manager, Shimadzu Corporation. "Shimadzu's new Q-TOF technology offers a high level of sensitivity, selectivity and precision thereby enabling researchers to develop shotgun- and LC-MS workflows for targeted and untargeted lipidomics and glycomics using the advanced lipid and glycan identification and quantitation capabilities provided by PREMIER Biosoft's SimLipid and SimGlycan software solutions."

Arun Apte, CEO at PREMIER Biosoft, added, "Our software products directly read raw data from Shimadzu's LCMS 9030 instrument, providing seamless data integration, accurate and efficient identification of lipids and glycans, their subsequent quantitation, and finally enabling downstream statistical and pathways analysis."

The Shimadzu LCMS-9030 will be unveiled at the 66th ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, which takes place June 4-8 in San Diego, CA.

About Shimadzu
Founded in 1875, Shimadzu Corporation, a leader in the development of advanced technologies, has a distinguished history of innovation built on the foundation. Shimadzu maintains a global network of sales, service, technical support and applications centers on six continents, and has established long-term relationships with a host of highly trained distributors located in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.shimadzu.com.

About PREMIER Biosoft International
Founded in 1994, PREMIER Biosoft International is led by computer scientists and biologists dedicated to producing cutting edge intuitive software for research in life sciences. The company's goal is to study the most recent innovations in life sciences and translate them into software products to aid research. More information is available at: http://www.premierbiosoft.com.

Source:PREMIER Biosoft International, Inc
Email:***@premierbiosoft.com
Posted By:***@premierbiosoft.com Email Verified
Tags:Glycomics Research, Mass Spec software, Simglycan
Industry:Biotech
Location:Palo Alto - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
