Is London Still the World's Fintech Capital? Find out in this UK Event

The Soho Loft Media Group supports The London Fintech Week in London, United Kingdom organized by Fintech Worldwide Ltd

-- Investors, startups, corporates, government officials, academic, and the media will be converging on July 6-13, 2018 at the highly regarded QEII Centre in London, the United Kingdom for this annual conference.LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake says, "This international event will be a platform to discuss the opportunities that London is offering for innovators around the world. The delegates will surely get to engage with the experts and grow their network."This week-long event will be a series of exhibitions, conferences, meetups, parties, hackathons, and workshops. The topics for discussion include the state of London fintech: is London still the world's fintech capital; micro and macro trends in mad global markets; robo, AI and machine learning: making money with algorithms; and crypto-financing:good, bad and dangerous.The event speakers include:Adi Ben Ari, Founder, Applied BlockchainAyelet Noff, Founder and CEO, Blonde 2.0Ashley Fox, MEP for the South West of England and Gibraltar, The European ParliamentDominik Schiener, Co-founder, IOTAIan Dowson, Principal, William Garrity Associates LtdJason Kelley, General Manager, IBM Blockchain Services, IBMPeter Smith, Global Head of Industry Policy Liaison, TISAPrajit Datta, Chief Data Scientist Organization, Bank of AmericaRichard Crook, Head of Emerging Technology, RBSTom Bull, Director - FinTech Strategy, EYCensus is the event's gold sponsor. Some of the silver sponsors include GBX, Linklaters, and Pinsent Masons. The event's partners are Level39, London & Partners, Cocoon Networks, London Business School and StartupBootcamp. The Soho Loft Media Group, Fintech Switzerland, Family Offices Today, Fintech Weekly, Coindesk, Victoria Global, and The Cointelegraph are some of the media partners.We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (thesoholoft.com ( https://www.thesoholoft.com/ ))The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652