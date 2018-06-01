News By Tag
Is London Still the World's Fintech Capital? Find out in this UK Event
The Soho Loft Media Group supports The London Fintech Week in London, United Kingdom organized by Fintech Worldwide Ltd
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake says, "This international event will be a platform to discuss the opportunities that London is offering for innovators around the world. The delegates will surely get to engage with the experts and grow their network."
This week-long event will be a series of exhibitions, conferences, meetups, parties, hackathons, and workshops. The topics for discussion include the state of London fintech: is London still the world's fintech capital; micro and macro trends in mad global markets; robo, AI and machine learning: making money with algorithms; and crypto-financing:
The event speakers include:
Adi Ben Ari, Founder, Applied Blockchain
Ayelet Noff, Founder and CEO, Blonde 2.0
Ashley Fox, MEP for the South West of England and Gibraltar, The European Parliament
Dominik Schiener, Co-founder, IOTA
Ian Dowson, Principal, William Garrity Associates Ltd
Jason Kelley, General Manager, IBM Blockchain Services, IBM
Peter Smith, Global Head of Industry Policy Liaison, TISA
Prajit Datta, Chief Data Scientist Organization, Bank of America
Richard Crook, Head of Emerging Technology, RBS
Tom Bull, Director - FinTech Strategy, EY
Census is the event's gold sponsor. Some of the silver sponsors include GBX, Linklaters, and Pinsent Masons. The event's partners are Level39, London & Partners, Cocoon Networks, London Business School and StartupBootcamp. The Soho Loft Media Group, Fintech Switzerland, Family Offices Today, Fintech Weekly, Coindesk, Victoria Global, and The Cointelegraph are some of the media partners.
