Industry News





June 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
May 2018
3130

Digital Marketers India Announced to Offer Cost Effective Technical Content Writing Services

Digital Marketers India announced to offer technical content writing services to companies or clients that are looking for a technical content writer. The company has experienced content writers that have written technical content.
 
 
BENOWA, Australia - June 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Digital Marketers India is a popular content writing and marketing service provider company. The company offers SEO friendly content writing as well as technical content writing services. Recently, the spokesperson of the company announced to offer cost effective technical content writing services for its clients and prospects all across the globe.

"We have catered many clients with our technical content writing services. Our team of expert content writers has experience of writing content for different technical industries. This experience is rare to find and we have that. Furthermore, our team is adept in learning technical things and writing an easy to understand and user friendly content on technical topics. This has benefited our clients and we are looking forward to cater more clients with our experience and expertise in this arena.", shared Ash Vyas, Director, Digital Marketers India.

According to the shared details the company can provide any of the following types of technical content:

·         Case Study

·         Whitepaper

·         User Manual

·         Business Plan

·         Business Proposal

·         Research Report

·         Technical Guides

·         Policies and Procedures

·         PowerPoint Presentation for company, product, solution, etc.

·         And more

The company has a team of experienced content writing experts that have experience of writing content for following industries:

·         Artificial Intelligence

·         VoIP

·         Software

·         Software as a Service

·         Smartnumbers

·         Landline texting

·         Mobile applications

·         And more

"Our content writers are very fast learners. They learn new technology, software and applications very quickly. Thus, our customers can get the best content in the first go. Also, they don't need to stay involved during content writing process. Within a one demo and a single Q&A session, we understand any new technology because we put our efforts in thorough research and this benefits our clients a lot by getting the best content writing services.", shred representative of the company.

The company offers technical content writing services at affordable rates to benefit their clients. They have two different models to offer their content writing services which are briefed below:

1.      Fixed Cost

The company gives technical content writing services at a fixed cost for the writing projects with fixed scope.

2.      Hire Content Writer

The company also provides flexible 'content writer for hire' models for the clients that need a writer that can become an integral part of their team and participate in various activities such as research, meetings, etc. or for those clients that need various types of content, which can't be restricted in a fixed scope.

The director of the company gives free consultancy to their clients to help them choosing the best model according to their project needs.

About Digital Marketers India

It is a full service digital marketing agency based in India that offers the best content writing services to its clients for marketing and technical content. To explore more details, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/content-writing-services/

Click to Share