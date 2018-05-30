News By Tag
Mom's Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of May 2018
Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products & services to earn our distinction. The products & services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers & experts around the world & are held to the highest standards.
*** May Highlights ***
The DXR-8 Video Monitor by Infant Optics features interchangeable lens technology. Video is streamed real-time to a slim 3.5 inch LCD color display providing a crystal clear image. Long-lasting battery provides reliable charge: 12 hours in power-saving mode, 8 hours with the display screen constantly on. Plug and play- no setup required.
The KidCo TravelPod Plus is the ultimate portable play yard that provides a safe and comfortable environment for children up to 3 years. Also includes removable bassinet for newborns up to 20 lbs. It can be set up easily whether you're at home or away.
"Dinosaurs Living in My Hair 2" creates an opportunity for conversation. Differences, as well as the things we share in common, should be celebrated and explored. Poetry is Amazing. Imagination is King. Dinosaurs are Fun. Curly hair is Cool. Creativity lives in coloring outside-the-
Full Release:
Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards®. "We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists;
This month, Mom's Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Online Resources
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Apps and Software
• Children's Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
To see the full list of May 2018 award-winning products, please view the full media release here: https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
