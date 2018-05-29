Natividad Medical Center Certified Farmers' Market Schedule for 2018

End

-- Market Every Wednesday From 11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.Cooking Demos June 13th and October 10thJune 27th Tasting Demo AnnouncedDetails:Natividad Medical Center offers a Certified Farmers' Market every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Farmers' Market is located at 1441 Constitution Blvd., outside of building 200-Out Patient Services and is part of Natividad Medical Center's ongoing commitment to promote wellness and healthy eating among Natividad Medical Center's staff, patients and their families.What:At Natividad Medical Center's Certified Farmers' Market run by Everyone's Harvest, shoppers will find fresh quality fruits and vegetables (many certified organic), beautiful flowers, live plants, and unique gifts from small-scale family farmers and local independent businesses. By shopping at Natividad Medical Center's California Certified Farmers' Market you are supporting local California growers and entrepreneurs in the Salinas community.Cooking Demo Schedule:The farmers' market will feature regular cooking demos and tastings in which local chefs, Everyone's Harvest team members and hospital staff members will demonstrate cooking tips and techniques. Attendees of these demos can enjoy a sample of the featured recipe and take home a recipe card. In addition, the first 15 participants will receive $10 in produce vouchers!The cooking demonstration dates and chefs will also be posted at Everyone's Harvest's webpage at everyonesharvest.org. Cooking Demo's begin at 12:00 p.m.Here's a list of upcoming demos:>June 13th — Demonstration by Carmel Honey Company founder and owner Jake Reisdorf, who will discuss several ways to use honey as part of healthful eating>October 10th — Chef Demonstration with Chef Rondi RobisonJune Tasting Demo:Tasting Demo's begin at 12:00 p.m.•June 27th ParfaitParfaitIngredients:•1 cup coconut or soy yogurt (can be made)•¼ cup granola/oats•1/4 cup peaches•¼ strawberries•20 Almonds (~30 grams)•1 tablespoon FlaxseedsHomemade Coconut Yogurt:-½ cup of coconut water-2 cups of coconut meat-Sweetener to preference-Blend everything to desired texture.Instructions:1. Place 1 cup of coconut/soy yogurt or homemade yogurt to a container.2. Add ¼ cup of granola/oats.3. Add ¼ cup of peaches.4. Add ¼ of strawberries and other of your favorite berries, cut in small pieces if desired.5. 20 almonds (~30 grams), which can be a handful.6. 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds.7. You are ready to enjoy your parfait.Facts of Strawberries:1.Anti-inflammator antioxidants which can lower the risk for chronic diseases including cancer and cardiovascular disease.2.Can decrease arthritis pain3.Good for your bones and hormones4.Can help with memoryConfirmed Vendors:•Gallardo's Organic Farm•Stackhouse Brothers•Rodriguez Bros Ranch•Golden Flowers•Mai Thai Cuisine•Aguas Frescas Barajas•Chava's Corn•The Perfect Crumb Bakery•Martha's Miracle Massage•Mix of FlavorsFor more information on Natividad Medical Center Certified Farmer's' Market contact:Everyone's HarvestContact: Reid Norris, Executive DirectorTel: (831) 384-6961Fax: (831) 883-3310www.everyonesharvest.orgFor information on Natividad Medical Center contact Marci Bracco (831) 747-7455