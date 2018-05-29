News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hot Pickin 57s #5 in Reverbnation Bluegrass Charts for the US
ReverbNation is an American online platform that provides tools and opportunities for musicians to manage their careers. Reverbnation uses a Band Equity score as the basis for chart position, which is determined using a proprietary algorithm that measures the breadth and depth of an artist's relationship with fans. The algorithm is applied to every band on the website equally and consistently to ensure a level playing field.
Hot Pickin 57s is a 4-piece acoustic band based out of Austin TX, playing standing and originals I bluegrass, classic country, old time rock n' roll, western swing and Texas country music at corporate events, weddings, festivals, house concerts and clubs from Dallas to Houston to San Antonio and all points in between and beyond. Hot Pickin 57s is Max Zimmet (guitar/mandolin)
Reverbnation charts can be seen at https://www.reverbnation.com/
Contact
Max Zimmet
***@hotpickin.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse