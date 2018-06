Hot Pickin 57s #5 in Reverbnation Bluegrass Charts for the US

Contact

-- Hot Pickin 57s is honored to be #5 in the Reverbnation Bluegrass charts for the United States.ReverbNation is an American online platform that provides tools and opportunities for musicians to manage their careers. Reverbnation uses a Band Equity score as the basis for chart position, which is determined using a proprietary algorithm that measures the breadth and depth of an artist's relationship with fans. The algorithm is applied to every band on the website equally and consistently to ensure a level playing field.Hot Pickin 57s is a 4-piece acoustic band based out of Austin TX, playing standing and originals I bluegrass, classic country, old time rock n' roll, western swing and Texas country music at corporate events, weddings, festivals, house concerts and clubs from Dallas to Houston to San Antonio and all points in between and beyond. Hot Pickin 57s is Max Zimmet (guitar/mandolin), Eddie Collins (lead vocals/banjo/guitar/mandolin), Michael Montgomery (fiddle/vocals), Vance Hazen (upright bass).Reverbnation charts can be seen at https://www.reverbnation.com/ main/charts