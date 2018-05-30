 
R&B Sensation KeKe Wyatt to Perform LIVE At D.C.'s Howard Theater to Support Domestic Violence

Genuine Sisters LLC Furthers its Mission to Help Communities Through Its Monthly Benefit Concert Series Premiering in Washington D.C.
 
 
WASHINGTON - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Genuine Sisters LLC teams up with R&B Singer, Songwriter and Instrumentalist Extraordinaire, KeKe Wyatt  & DC's Go-Go Band The A Team, to present the premiere of "4th Tuesday's Toss to Charity Concert Series."

EVENT:        "4th Tuesday Toss To Charity™  Concert Series" featuring Songstress Keke Wyatt & The A Team powered by Genuine Sisters LLC

DATE:         Tuesday, June 26, 2018

TIME:          Doors open at 7pm

LOCATION: The Howard Theater,  620 T Street, NW, D.C. 20001

Keke's performance features a medley of her top R&B hits. The R&B Divas: Atlanta, reality tv star has been open about domestic violence she witnessed in her family and experienced in her former marriage. Now an activist for others she says, "Performing at this event means a lot personally. It is a blessing anytime I'm able to share my talent, tell my story and help someone get stronger."

Betty Murray, founder of Genuine Sisters LLC says,  "It's an honor to have KeKe Wyatt launch our concert series. Her participation will greatly strengthen our impact, create funding for other programs, including transitional housing partnerships. Having gone through domestic violence and surviving cancer, I know what it's like to feel hopeless. That's why I'm committed to empowering communities."

Following her performance, The A Team will light up the stage and with their classic go-go hits. The evening also includes power networking and a showcase of vendors supporting of the cause to end domestic violence.

Ticket holders are invited to bring new and gently worn men's and women's clothing and shoes that will be donated to a local safe haven.  June's proceeds from the concert will be used to increase the amount of direct services and resources the organization provides for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Additional monthly concerts will feature acclaimed national and international entertainers in R&B, Jazz, Gospel, Instrumental, Poetry and Comedy. Proceeds from each will benefit a variety of causes that support, empower and promote well being in communities.

General admission tickets are available at Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/keke-wyatt-the-a-team-ticket...), Ticketmaster and Howard Theater. To learn more, visit www.genuinesisters.com. For media requests contact Ebony McMorris, (240) 630-1163, ebony@ynobeglobal.com or Alecia Jones, (240) 630-2691, contact@validitymediagroup.com

###

ABOUT

Genuine Sisters LLC (www.genuinesisters.com) - is founded in 2014 by Betty Murray, a native of Washington, DC. Its mission is to help build and restore families and communities through awareness campaigns, direct services, and outreach. Its advocacy supports victims of domestic violence, homelessness, abandonment, cancer survivors and others in transition from incarceration. The organization provides tools to those in need to help restore dignity and beauty, inside and out.

