News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
R&B Sensation KeKe Wyatt to Perform LIVE At D.C.'s Howard Theater to Support Domestic Violence
Genuine Sisters LLC Furthers its Mission to Help Communities Through Its Monthly Benefit Concert Series Premiering in Washington D.C.
EVENT: "4th Tuesday Toss To Charity™ Concert Series" featuring Songstress Keke Wyatt & The A Team powered by Genuine Sisters LLC
DATE: Tuesday, June 26, 2018
TIME: Doors open at 7pm
LOCATION: The Howard Theater, 620 T Street, NW, D.C. 20001
Keke's performance features a medley of her top R&B hits. The R&B Divas: Atlanta, reality tv star has been open about domestic violence she witnessed in her family and experienced in her former marriage. Now an activist for others she says, "Performing at this event means a lot personally. It is a blessing anytime I'm able to share my talent, tell my story and help someone get stronger."
Betty Murray, founder of Genuine Sisters LLC says, "It's an honor to have KeKe Wyatt launch our concert series. Her participation will greatly strengthen our impact, create funding for other programs, including transitional housing partnerships. Having gone through domestic violence and surviving cancer, I know what it's like to feel hopeless. That's why I'm committed to empowering communities."
Following her performance, The A Team will light up the stage and with their classic go-go hits. The evening also includes power networking and a showcase of vendors supporting of the cause to end domestic violence.
Ticket holders are invited to bring new and gently worn men's and women's clothing and shoes that will be donated to a local safe haven. June's proceeds from the concert will be used to increase the amount of direct services and resources the organization provides for victims and survivors of domestic violence.
Additional monthly concerts will feature acclaimed national and international entertainers in R&B, Jazz, Gospel, Instrumental, Poetry and Comedy. Proceeds from each will benefit a variety of causes that support, empower and promote well being in communities.
General admission tickets are available at Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/
###
ABOUT
Genuine Sisters LLC (www.genuinesisters.com)
Contact
Ebony McMorris, Alecia Jones
***@ynobeglobal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse