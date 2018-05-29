 
Sea Star: Citizen Scientist Aquanaut Program Launches

Citizen Scientist Aquanauts train in undersea habitat gaining "education through exploration."
 
 
KEY LARGO, Fla. - June 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Untethered Exploration, LLC announces the launch of its ocean exploration-focused citizen scientist initiative, SEA STAR. SEA STAR, an acronym for Sea Exploration and Aquanautics Simulations, Training, and Analog Research, is the world's first commercial education and training program for Citizen Scientist Aquanauts.

The SEA STAR program blends citizen science, marine science, diving science, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) principles to provide a novel "education through exploration" learning program to support its mission of enabling and inspiring a new generation of ocean and environmental stewards.

Citizen Scientist Aquanaut participants, will experience first-hand what life is like under the sea. After all, you can't earn the title of "aquanaut" without living at least 24 hours underwater! In addition to a 24-hour undersea habitat experience in one of only two undersea operational habitats in the world, participants will learn what it takes to keep a habitat and undersea mission operating smoothly through a topside support simulation, learn about the history of diving, diving physics and physiology, citizen science opportunities in oceanography and marine sciences, gain hands-on experience with cutting edge ocean exploration technology such as Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), and experience what it's like to work on the Moon or Mars while performing tasks on seafloor excursions from the habitat.

SEA STAR's Citizen Scientist Aquanaut program is very similar to a hybrid continuing education and/or personal development program, combining multiple methods of instructional delivery, including online, home study, and "ground school" (in-person, hands-on instruction). The training flow is designed to provide participants with an opportunity to apply the academic knowledge gained from the online coursework to hands-on, practical application in multiple diving, citizen science, and undersea habitat systems during the undersea habitat mission and training in Key Largo, Florida. Upon successful completion of all program elements, participants receive a certificate of completion from the SEA STAR program, and earn the following Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) specialty diving credentials:

·         PADI Aquanaut

·         PADI InnerSpace Diver

·         PADI Habitat

Those interested in registering for the inaugural Citizen Scientist Aquanaut program to be held at the Jules' Undersea Lodge June 28-July 1, 2018, may do so via the program's website at www.untetheredexploration.com. Courses are limited to 12 participants, and spots are available on a first-come basis.

About Untethered Exploration, LLC: Untethered Exploration's mission is to further the advancement of the human exploration of the ocean (sea) and of space through the development of innovative and multi-disciplinary solutions that are applicable to both environments, while promoting the responsible use of each frontier through targeted education, public outreach, and conservation programs. For more information on the SEA STAR and the Untethered Exploration, LLC, please visit www.untetheredexploration.com. For media inquiries, email info@untetheredexploration.com.

Contact
Untethered Exploration, LLC
***@untetheredexploration.com
