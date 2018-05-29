News By Tag
Sea Star: Citizen Scientist Aquanaut Program Launches
Citizen Scientist Aquanauts train in undersea habitat gaining "education through exploration."
The SEA STAR program blends citizen science, marine science, diving science, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics)
Citizen Scientist Aquanaut participants, will experience first-hand what life is like under the sea. After all, you can't earn the title of "aquanaut" without living at least 24 hours underwater! In addition to a 24-hour undersea habitat experience in one of only two undersea operational habitats in the world, participants will learn what it takes to keep a habitat and undersea mission operating smoothly through a topside support simulation, learn about the history of diving, diving physics and physiology, citizen science opportunities in oceanography and marine sciences, gain hands-on experience with cutting edge ocean exploration technology such as Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), and experience what it's like to work on the Moon or Mars while performing tasks on seafloor excursions from the habitat.
SEA STAR's Citizen Scientist Aquanaut program is very similar to a hybrid continuing education and/or personal development program, combining multiple methods of instructional delivery, including online, home study, and "ground school" (in-person, hands-on instruction)
· PADI Aquanaut
· PADI InnerSpace Diver
· PADI Habitat
Those interested in registering for the inaugural Citizen Scientist Aquanaut program to be held at the Jules' Undersea Lodge June 28-July 1, 2018, may do so via the program's website at www.untetheredexploration.com. Courses are limited to 12 participants, and spots are available on a first-come basis.
About Untethered Exploration, LLC: Untethered Exploration's mission is to further the advancement of the human exploration of the ocean (sea) and of space through the development of innovative and multi-disciplinary solutions that are applicable to both environments, while promoting the responsible use of each frontier through targeted education, public outreach, and conservation programs. For more information on the SEA STAR and the Untethered Exploration, LLC, please visit www.untetheredexploration.com. For media inquiries, email info@untetheredexploration.com.
Untethered Exploration, LLC
info@untetheredexploration.com
