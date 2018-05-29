 
Tre Bella – A tribute to American Heritage

Saturday, July 7th at the Clove Creek Dinner Theater 6:00 pm, Fishkill, NY
 
 
JoAnn Robertozzi
JoAnn Robertozzi
 
FISHKILL, N.Y. - June 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Tre Bella is an exciting, three - part harmony girl group with a flair towards Italian and Italian American pop music. Their vocal harmonies are incomparable, and they hit the road this summer for a nine-city tour. These three talented ladies perform in a variety of venues including music festivals, corporate functions, private parties, civic events and resorts. The girls have headlined at performing art centers and concert halls across the county and are thrilled to be bringing their incredible vocal stylings to Clove Creek Dinner Theater, in this one night only performance that will send you home smiling and singing. The group is billed as "Three Beauties – One Voice", and those beauties are JoAnn Robertozzi, Lorraine Ferro, and Rosie De Sanctis, and can be seen at Clove Creek Dinner Theater, on Saturday night, July 7th.

JoAnn Robertozzi, an energetic and inspired singer/actress, is an Emmy nominated composer, who has also been seen in national television commercials for Purina, Sprint, GE, and DeBeers Diamonds. She is the "architect" of the critically acclaimed singing trio, Tre Bella, and the creative force behind Ti Piace, Italian American Presentations, Inc., which dedicates itself to promoting Italian heritage through art and culture. Based in Manhattan, this new nonprofit scooped up various awards for its production of performances, including grants from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).

Lorraine Ferro is a multi-platinum hit songwriter with a voice that has been compared to legendary performers such as Edith Piaf, Janis Joplin and Ann Wilson of "Heart". In 2012, Lorraine was a featured contestant on the 3rd season of the NBC-TV hit show, "The Voice", and in the summer of 2013, she was cast in a leading role in the Off-Broadway musical, "America's Breath of Fresh Air". Lorraine has toured nationally with her own bands and internationally with a number of celebrities, including Lesley Gore (It's My Party) and legendary guitarist, Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple). Lorraine has also been heard regularly on national TV spots such as Nabisco, Folgers and Pillsbury. Her songs have been covered by artists ranging from Susan Ashton to Jessica Simpson, and she has won many awards including a Dove Award for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year, and Outstanding Pop Song at the OutMusic Awards.

Rosie De Sanctis is a soulful singer/songwriter who is thrilled to have the opportunity to harmonize her way across the country, touring with the talented ladies of Tre Bella. Currently, Rosie can be seen in "Labor of Love," a play with music, honoring the victims of the tragic Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire in New York City in 1911.  She has appeared in films and on TV, including the hit FX series, RESCUE ME, starring Dennis Leary.  Rosie has founded GODDESS FILMS, a production company committed to developing projects that embrace the voice and empowerment of women artists of all ages.

Saturday, July 7th  Clove Creek Dinner Theater  - $49.99
Call 845-202-7778 for more information and reservations - or go to http://www.clovecreekdinnertheater.com.

