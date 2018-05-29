News By Tag
Tre Bella – A tribute to American Heritage
Saturday, July 7th at the Clove Creek Dinner Theater 6:00 pm, Fishkill, NY
JoAnn Robertozzi, an energetic and inspired singer/actress, is an Emmy nominated composer, who has also been seen in national television commercials for Purina, Sprint, GE, and DeBeers Diamonds. She is the "architect" of the critically acclaimed singing trio, Tre Bella, and the creative force behind Ti Piace, Italian American Presentations, Inc., which dedicates itself to promoting Italian heritage through art and culture. Based in Manhattan, this new nonprofit scooped up various awards for its production of performances, including grants from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).
Lorraine Ferro is a multi-platinum hit songwriter with a voice that has been compared to legendary performers such as Edith Piaf, Janis Joplin and Ann Wilson of "Heart". In 2012, Lorraine was a featured contestant on the 3rd season of the NBC-TV hit show, "The Voice", and in the summer of 2013, she was cast in a leading role in the Off-Broadway musical, "America's Breath of Fresh Air". Lorraine has toured nationally with her own bands and internationally with a number of celebrities, including Lesley Gore (It's My Party) and legendary guitarist, Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple). Lorraine has also been heard regularly on national TV spots such as Nabisco, Folgers and Pillsbury. Her songs have been covered by artists ranging from Susan Ashton to Jessica Simpson, and she has won many awards including a Dove Award for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year, and Outstanding Pop Song at the OutMusic Awards.
Rosie De Sanctis is a soulful singer/songwriter who is thrilled to have the opportunity to harmonize her way across the country, touring with the talented ladies of Tre Bella. Currently, Rosie can be seen in "Labor of Love," a play with music, honoring the victims of the tragic Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire in New York City in 1911. She has appeared in films and on TV, including the hit FX series, RESCUE ME, starring Dennis Leary. Rosie has founded GODDESS FILMS, a production company committed to developing projects that embrace the voice and empowerment of women artists of all ages.
Saturday, July 7th Clove Creek Dinner Theater - $49.99
Call 845-202-7778 for more information and reservations - or go to http://www.clovecreekdinnertheater.com.
Media Contact
Clove Creek Dinner Theater
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
845-202-7087
