Industry News





June 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
4321
May 2018
313029


Secondary Lead Exposure Risks for Workers' Families Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) topics.
 
 
PEORIA, Ariz. - June 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video. Their newest production discusses secondary lead exposure risks for workers' families across the globe.

"In the United States alone, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) estimates that approximately 804,000 workers in general industry and an additional 838,000 workers in construction are potentially exposed to lead," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "Lead exposure can occur in many industry sectors so it's important to stop the toxic heavy metal from getting into an employee's home and vehicle to protect not only the worker, but also their family. We hope this new video helps to shed some light on preventing lead poisoning."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/TSNaDLmdwXI



To examine more than 545 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,795,000 times or to join more than 3,885 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos, or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation, and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

