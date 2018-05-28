D&SNGRR Announces Suspension Of All Coal-Fired Steam Train Excursions Through Sunday, June 10

Historic 137-Year-Old Railroad to Provide Full Refunds to All Passengers Whose Excursions Have Been Canceled; Popular Scenic Railway Intends to Launch Alternative Diesel Train Passenger Service Later in June Once It Is Deemed Safe to Do So

Contact

Keith R. Pillow, APR, MBA

***@caddymarketingonline.com Keith R. Pillow, APR, MBA

End

-- The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad (D&SNGRR), which offers distinctive year-round rail experiences and special events to passengers of all ages in the remote, scenic wilderness and high-mountain landscape of Colorado's San Juan National Forest, today announced it is suspending all coal-fired steam passenger service through at least Sun., June 10, to ensure guest and employee safety during the containment of the 416 Fire.In addition, the D&SNGRR confirmed today all guests whose excursions are canceled as a result of this decision will receive full, immediate and automatic ticket refunds. The announcement follows yesterday's D&SNGRR safety precaution to terminate passenger service today to Silverton."Passenger, employee and community safety is, and always has been, of paramount importance to the D&SNGRR, and it is our number-one priority throughout all aspects of the railroad's business," affirmed John Harper, general manager of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. "As a result, we strongly believe it is in the best interests of all parties concerned to suspend this service through at least Sun., June 10. In the meantime, we are closely collaborating with all first responders, and local, county, and state law enforcement and firefighting personnel, to provide any needed assistance in containing this fire. Additionally, we are proactively directing available resources and staff members to responding agencies as they continue fighting the 416 Fire."Currently, the D&SNGRR is planning to launch an alternative diesel locomotive passenger service later in June once it has been deemed safe to do so. In the coming days, the railroad will announce all associated details, including fares, schedules, and itineraries, of these new products. The D&SNGRR also encourages Durango-area visitors and impacted passengers to visit the depot for free museum and scheduled railyard tours.