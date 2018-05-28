News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
#AllergicToEverything, A Book For Food Allergy Collectors, 30% Funded, Backed By 151 And Counting
#AllergicToEverything is a cookbook and lifestyle guide for people living with multiple food allergies and the people who love them.
Backers are eagerly awaiting a successful campaign and are sharing their personal stories. Some, like Backer 99, are backing #AllergicToEverything®
Others are backing #AllergicToEverything®
This Kickstarter campaign, to raise $33,111, will fund the first print-run of #AllergicToEverything, while supporting the 15 million American's and 150 million people worldwide living with food allergies. To learn more about Kickstarter and supporting #AllergicToEverything's campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/
###
ABOUT JESSICA GRAY SCHIPP
Born and raised in the Washington, D.C. area, Jessica Gray Schipp, grew up with seasonal allergies that affected her well-being. She later learned she had multiple food allergies responsible for much of her suffering. After decades of struggling with day-to-day activities, mitigating the unbearable side effects from the medications she was prescribed, and struggling with the nagging fear of never knowing how her body would treat her on any given day – Jessica said, "enough" and created #AllergicToEverything®
ABOUT #AllergicToEverything®
#AllergicToEverything is a cookbook and lifestyle guide for people with food allergies and the people who love them. #AllergicToEverything was created for people with food allergies, but the book's benefits extend to everyone! The recipes are whole-foods based and delicious (check out taste-testers Sabrina and Rachel, eating the goat cheese dates in the launch video!).
Contact
Donna Meyers
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse