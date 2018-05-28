 
Industry News





#AllergicToEverything, A Book For Food Allergy Collectors, 30% Funded, Backed By 151 And Counting

#AllergicToEverything is a cookbook and lifestyle guide for people living with multiple food allergies and the people who love them.
 
 
OAKLAND, Calif. - June 2, 2018 - PRLog -- #AllergicToEverything® is thrilled to announce the project is over 30% funded, backed by 151 people and counting.  There are 202+ people watching the project via the "48-hour Reminder."  #AllergicToEverything® launched on Kickstarter during Food Allergy Awareness Month and will be live through June 17th at 11:01pm PST.

Backers are eagerly awaiting a successful campaign and are sharing their personal stories.  Some, like Backer 99, are backing #AllergicToEverything® to support a loved one just starting out on their food allergy journey. In a message to Jessica Gray Schipp, the project creator, Backer 99 shared this, "a great idea and hoping this will be a great help for my girlfriend who is in the trial and error phase of figuring out what she's allergic too, which is an ever-growing list! It's frustrating for her and seeming like there's not much flavor in things so, glad I could help support this and I hope we make your goal!"

Others are backing #AllergicToEverything® because they want to see more awareness and education around food allergies. Backer 106 says, "I hope your campaign is successful and can bring awareness to people. Both my son and I have allergy on many things and have to take antihistamine as well as avoiding certain foods. It took me a while to figure out each food by isolating them one by one (even the cooking oil). Even my allergist back then did not believe what I was facing so I think there is a lot of education to do."

This Kickstarter campaign, to raise $33,111, will fund the first print-run of #AllergicToEverything, while supporting the 15 million American's and 150 million people worldwide living with food allergies. To learn more about Kickstarter and supporting #AllergicToEverything's campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/hashtagallergicpr. You can also follow the project using the hashtag, #AllergicToEverything, and by following the journey on Instagram and Twitter @HashtagAllergic.

ABOUT JESSICA GRAY SCHIPP

 Born and raised in the Washington, D.C. area, Jessica Gray Schipp, grew up with seasonal allergies that affected her well-being. She later learned she had multiple food allergies responsible for much of her suffering. After decades of struggling with day-to-day activities, mitigating the unbearable side effects from the medications she was prescribed, and struggling with the nagging fear of never knowing how her body would treat her on any given day – Jessica said, "enough" and created #AllergicToEverything®. After several years of testing and incorporating whole-food based ingredients into her life, a cookbook and lifestyle guide was born. Jess is also a teacher, writer, artist, and entrepreneur living in Oakland, CA.  To learn more, visit her website, https://allergictoeverything.life/.

ABOUT #AllergicToEverything®

#AllergicToEverything is a cookbook and lifestyle guide for people with food allergies and the people who love them. #AllergicToEverything was created for people with food allergies, but the book's benefits extend to everyone! The recipes are whole-foods based and delicious (check out taste-testers Sabrina and Rachel, eating the goat cheese dates in the launch video!).

