Bagaceous Inc. Opens Partnership Opportunities For The First Time

 
 
Bagaceous Inc. Contemporary Art
Bagaceous Inc. Contemporary Art
WARMINSTER, Pa. - June 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Bagaceous Inc. is a rapidly growing bespoke lifestyle company based in Pennsylvania. Originating in Milan, Italy, originally known for their OOAK statement jewelry pieces which have been featured globally at Fashion Week since 2004.

Teaming up with a number of known visual artists, producing signed contemporary art and color for your home and business one brush stroke at a time. Supplying the trade from smaller retail stores to large big box stores worldwide at wholesale prices. If you can dream it, Bagaceous Inc. can create it!

Working directly with a number of trusted manufacturers based in USA, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Quality is paramount and the ability to offer unique lifestyle products featuring well known in house artists signed artwork, bringing instant color to your world via the net and retail store groups.

For the first time since Bagaceous® was founded, more than a decade ago, the established name has now opened it's doors to partnerships, in the form of company shares and in house exposure via contract, allowing the use of it's brand name. Welcoming individuals, companies and chain stores to it's fold, levels of ownership and collaboration will be tiered according to input.

https://bagaceousinc.com/

For partnerships and inquiries, contact Bagaceous Inc. below

Contact
Bagaceous Inc. Company File Number 6771899
868 Street Rd, Suite 334, Warminster, PA 18974
***@bagaceousinc.com
Source:
Email:***@bagaceousinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Bagaceous, Art, Fashion
Industry:Shopping
Location:WARMINSTER - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Partnerships
