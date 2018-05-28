Cheapfaremart Recently Launched Flights Ticket Booking Service for Father's Day

Media Contact

-- Cheapfaremart, an online travel company based in Orlando, announced today availability of airlines ticket booking facility for Father's Day. Consumers looking forward to planning their vacation in the run-up to the Father's Day can make use of the service. The flight booking service is available in all travel categories including Economy, Business, and First-Class.Father's Day is a celebration honoring fathers and celebrating fatherhood and the significance of fathers in the society is observed across 40+ nations in the world. In the countries in Americas and Europe, the event is celebrated on 3rd Sunday of June. Hence, this year's Father's Day Celebration falls on 17th June 2018.Father's Day ticket booking at Cheapfaremart is open with all key IATA-accredited airlines in the worlds including the top-US based popular and low-cost airlines. The travel company works in compliance with ARC (The Airlines Reporting Corporation), a company which provides ticket transaction settlement services between airlines and travel agencies. ARC currently regulates nearly 200 airlines in the world and is accountable for regulating the ticket booking services in the United States.It's a calculated program to capitalize on the growing demand for domestic as well as international flight tickets in the western economies and the company seems ready to reap the dividend of this family celebration. Responding to a question on the growing competition in the market and the company's strategy, Co-Founder, Aftaf Ahmad, Cheapfaremart said, "Indeed there is a stiff competition but it has not deterred us from spreading our wings. We have witnessed year on year 20% flat increase in the number of bookings, and this time too we are ready to make it a big success."It's worth noticing that the travel agency is on a spree of announcing back to back customer- and event-oriented flight booking programs to expedite its sales strategy. It's discovering more ways to serve customers. It's a second major announcement after its FIFA flight booking service that is focused on enabling travelers to secure their flight tickets for attending the FIFA matches that are scheduled between 14th June and 15th July 2018.Will the recent announcement of flight booking service gain some traction and challenge the rivals? Only time has the answer.Cheapfaremart LLC, based in Orlando, FL 32835, US is an online travel company that enables people and businesses to explore the world. We are a team of travel enthusiasts, digital marketers and tech junkies committed to making your travel planning easier and more cost-efficient, the trip comfortable, and the resulting experience rewarding and unforgettable.