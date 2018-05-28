Massachusetts Pirates Head North to Portland Maine to Face the Mammoths

End

-- The Pirates will head to Maine this weekend for their first appearance in the Cross Insurance Center in Portland, ME on Saturday, June 2 at 7 pm as they take on the Maine Mammoths.The Mammoths and the Pirates faced off against each other three weeks ago where the Pirates came away with a 44-43 win in overtime. The Pirates will look to turn the season around following two losses and the Mammoths will look to come back after losing their last three games.Pirates quarterback Sean Brackett is 29 of 58 for 344 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Wide receiver Devonn Brown has six receptions for 110 yards and three TD's while teammate Lavon Pearson has added seven catches for 101 yards and three scores. Defensively DB's Kiante Northington and Cheathem Norrils both have a pair of interceptions.Mammoths QB Jonathan Bane is 32 of 71 for 283 yards with six interceptions and seven touchdowns. WR Devin Wilson has nine receptions for 111 yards and four scores while wide out Edgar Poe has 11 for 94 and a pair of scores. The Mammoths' defense looked strong in their last game against the Jacksonville Sharks, forcing Sharks Quarterback Adreian McPherson to throw two interceptions.Through their inaugural season the Pirates have been led on offense by Brown with 619 yards and 12 touchdowns on 31 receptions. Pearson has the most receptions with 38 along with 481 yards and 10 TD's while Mardy Gilyard also has 10 scores on 37 catches and 366 yards. Brackett is 130 of 215 for 2,070 yards, 34 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He is also the Pirates leading rusher with 68 yards and three TD's while fullback Deshawn Johnson has added 44 yards and five touchdowns.The Pirates defense has a league leading 21 interceptions. Northington and John Hardy-Tuliau each have six. Hardy-Tuliau leads the team with 34.5 tackles while Northington is right behind with 32. Nick Haag and J.D. Griggs each have four sacks, leading the team.For the Mammoths in 2018 Bane's passing numbers are 109 of 224 with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also is the Mammoths top rusher with 86 yards and one TD. Wilson leads Maine in receiving yards and touchdowns (373/11) on 30 receptions while Poe has 37 grabs for 310 yards and eight scores. Nell has been one of the most consistent kickers in the league hitting on six of nine field goal attempts. Defensively Keiron Jones has 27.5 tackles and two interceptions while Nikolas Sierra has 19.5 stops, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.Fans can also enjoy the games on NESN (New England Sports Network) which is televising all eight (8) Pirates home games during the 2018 season on tape-delay on NESNplus. Each of these games will also air on NESN National and on NESN primary during the week.NESN is also airing an all access show on the team with behind the scenes footage.NESN will also be airing multiple thirty minute documentary specials beginning in May, following the Pirates as they navigate through their first season of action. The audience will get an in depth look at the lives of the players, coaches and front office members who are at the forefront of Massachusetts' newest professional sports franchise.The Pirates will have a week off to regroup after facing the Mammoths and return to play at home on Saturday, June 16vs the Columbus Lions and the following Saturday, June 23vs. the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks.About The Massachusetts PiratesThe Massachusetts Pirates are members of the National Arena League (NAL). The Pirates play all home games at the DCU Center located at 50 Foster St. Worcester, MA. 01608. Pirate Nation Season Ticket Memberships for the 2018 season are now available. Pirate Nation Memberships start as low as $60.00. To become a Pirate Nation Season Ticket member or for more information on the Massachusetts Pirates please call (508) 452-MASS (6277), email contact@masspiratesfootball.com or visit www.masspiratesfootball.com. Follow the Pirates on facebook at facebook.com/MAPirates on Instagram @mass.pirates, as well as Twitter @mass_pirates.Pirates Media Contact: Jawad Yatim President 508-723-2014 jyatim@masspiratesfootball.com