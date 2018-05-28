 
Zealot Marketing Group Now Offering FREE SEO Audit Reports

 
CINCINNATI - June 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Zealot Marketing Group LLC offers custom digital marketing solutions for small and medium sized businesses.  From website development to social media, search engine optimization (SEO) to search engine marketing (SEM, PPC, AdWords), Zealot Marketing can put together the custom internet advertising campaign to suit your business's needs.

Zealot Marketing Group is now proud to offer a free SEO audit report with no purchase necessary.  We'll review both your current on-site and off-site optimization for problems and opportunities.  We'll then email you a custom SEO audit of your current marketing program.  Then if you'd like, we can structure a proposal to optimize your business's online presence, and give you the optimization your company needs to succeed.

Simply visit the Free SEO Audit page on our website below, and fill out your business information.  We'll contact you ASAP with a custom SEO audit report for your business.  No obligation or purchase required!

http://www.zealotmarketinggroup.com/free-seo-audit.html

Zealot Marketing Group LLC
