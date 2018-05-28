TVS Television Network Reboots Iconic Video Techniques Pay Per View Service With Arm Wrestling Deal

TVS and UAL, longtime partners in presenting arm wrestling on television, expand to a pay TV service under the auspices of Video Techniques, the iconic presentrer of major theater pay TV events with Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, and George Foreman.

-- TVS Television Network, which acquired the assets of venerable Video Techniques in the 1990's from majority owner Jay Merkle, has rebooted the company as an IPTV premium television service. Video Techniques for decades was the leading theater distributor of pay per view events such as Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, and Joe Frazier. TVS Television Network will continue with advertising supported free to view programming, which they have done since 1960.Video Techniques will return to premium TV distribution with the production and premium distribution of a UAL Arm Wrestling series. TVS will continue to run complementary UAL Arm Wrestling programming, such as the currently running 'Pulling For Glory' series.Since the 1990's acquisition of Video Techniques, TVS has utilized the company's library for programs that have appeared on Fox and HBO. Video Techniques and TVS first intersected when Video Techniques utilized TVS owner Tom Ficara to consult on the first WrestleMania. At the time, Ficara was operating the LSU TigerVision pay per view service, then a ground breaking pay per view effort.UAL Arm Wrestling on Video Techniques will be premium UAL events featuring top arm wrestlers across the world. Video Techniques will present the events on premium IPTV, OTT, and Mobile platforms as well as DVD home videos.TVS Ad Sales.Com, headed by iconic sports advertising marketer Jerry Wolff, will handle commercial opportunities for companies within the Video Techniques PPV framework.TVS Television Network.Com and Video Techniques.XYZ are located in the greater Los Angeles area. TVS Magazines.Com is located in Atlanta. TVS Radio Network.Com is located in Las Vegas. TVS Ad Sales.Com is located in Miami and New York.