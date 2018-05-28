News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
San Francisco Black Film Festival Rules of Engagement for "My Dad Is My Hero Contest"
Annually, the SF Black Film Festival is held over Father's Day Weekend during June Black Music Month. One of the highlights of the festival is giving the public the opportunity to give Dads the accolades they deserve. See details about @SFBFF.
San Francisco Black Film Festival
P.O. Box 15490
San Francisco, CA 94115
The San Francisco Black Film Festival XX, June 14-17, 2018 Pays
Tribute to Family, Fathers and Fun Juneteenth Weekend!
It's a family affair! The San Francisco Black Film Festival, June 14-17, 2018, celebrating twenty years, will be held at various venues in San Francisco. Among the many films from opening to closing nights, will be events such as a Red Carpet VIP Parties, Panel Discussions, A Salute to Fathers and the "My Dad is My Hero Father's Day Contest." With family friendly prices, the San Francisco Black Film Festival invites everyone to join in the fun and an intellectual journey through film. San Francisco Black Film Festival organizers call on the public to get their creative juices flowing with the video and essay contest "My Dad is My Hero."
Rules
• All ages are invited to participate.
• All entries must have a name, age, phone number, return address information and preferrably an email address, if the entrant has one.
• Everyone is invited to send in their 2-minute or less video or 500 words or less essay to honor their father or the father figure in their life both living or in memoriam.
• Specify if the honoree is living or if your entrant is a memorial tribute.
• Videos should be on DVD or links on Vimeo or YouTube (Link Preferred)
• Essays should be double-spaced preferably typewritten or printed.
• Entries should be sent no later than June 11, 2018. Email the essay or link to video to mydadismyherosfbff@
• All Entries received after June 8th will not be considered.
• No entries will be returned to sender.
• The winner will receive an all access pass to the next SFBFF among other prizes. They will be included in post event publicity.
About the San Francisco Black Film Festival
The San Francisco Black Film Festival was founded with the artistic vision to provide a platform for Black filmmakers, screenwriters, and actors to present their art. As a competitive film festival, SFBFF identifies filmmakers, screenwriters, and actors that are emerging as talents and established artists who are contributing to the cinematic legacy of African Americans. SFBFF conscientiously expands the notions of "Black film-making"
To find out more information about this year's festival and how you can make a difference by donating to the cause of "Healing the World One Film at a Time," visit http://www.sfbff.org.
@SFBFF (https://twitter.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Jackie Wright
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse