LSBCA launches Chartered Wealth Manager after successfully training and coaching ACCA students
A classroom-based and online training provider for international certifications in finance and accounts (ACCA, CIMA, Chartered Wealth Manager).
London School Of Business & Certified Accountants (LSBCA) was founded in 2006 as an institute that provides training in Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA). In the initial years, LSBCA focused on face-to-face training/coaching as a part of our classroom sessions. All parts of the course were taught in classrooms (Knowledge, skills, essentials, options). However, in November 2010, LSBCA also initiated the online platform with the help of Cisco Webex. The primary objective of this initiative was to extend our services to the working professionals as well as to the students who are located around the globe, enabling LSBCA to reach out to a larger population and train/coach thousands of students over the last few years.
As the demand and requirement for international certifications began to grow, LSBCA conducted a number of workshops and seminars in 2012, that focused on multiple schools and colleges and helped students understand the value of these courses at a global level. This resulted in a large number of students, parents and professionals being associated with LSBCA.
ONLINE BOOK STORE & CHARTERED WEALTH MANAGER
QUALIFIED STUDENTS
A combination of modern teaching methods, competent and proficient faculty members and easy accessibility to learning material ascertains a strong knowledge and skill base required in a qualified student.
