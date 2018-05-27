 
Chad Smith Joins Erin Calvo-Bacci for State Senate Campaign

Chad Smith will manage the Erin Calvo-Bacci for State Senate Campaign
 
 
Chad Smith
Chad Smith
READING, Mass. - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- The Committee to Elect Erin Calvo-Bacci for State Senate announced today Chad Smith is joining the campaign in the role as manager. Smith is a former resident of Reading and a native of Middlesex County. A graduate of Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Chad received the Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Spending much of his career connecting government and our Oceans, Chad has been a leader on the 2010 BP Oil Spill and recently at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. A former Town Meeting Member in Reading and a current Conservation Commissioner on Cape Cod, Chad joins the Erin Calvo-Bacci campaign with excitement and enthusiasm. Calvo-Bacci officially kicked off her campaign May 23, 2018 at the Crystal Community Club in Wakefield.

Erin Calvo-Bacci is the Republican Candidate for State Senate in the 5th Middlesex District. She the owns of the chocolate manufacturer CB Stuffer which she operates with her husband Carlo. She is a member of the Retail Association of Massachusetts and serves on their legislative committee. She was recently named Business Woman of the Year and was awarded by the National Retail Federation America's Retail Champion for her grassroots advocacy. Erin and Carlo live in Reading with their three daughters. For more information go to https://www.voteForErinCalvoBacci.com
Source:CB Stuffer
Email:***@cbstuffer.com Email Verified
Phone:7815951511
Tags:State Senate, Massachusetts, Woman Republican
Industry:Government
Location:Reading - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Partnerships
