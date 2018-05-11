 
A satire on local politics, playing at the Hollywood Fringe Festival
 
 
LOS ANGELES - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- PUBLIC COMMENT PRODUCTIONS

(916) 868-3241
email: ​publiccomment18@gmail.com


"First ever musical about local politics to come to Hollywood Fringe Festival"

(May 11, 2018)

The Actors Company, Let Live Stage is gearing up for Los Angeles Fringe Fest 2018 and will be featuring an original musical, "Public Comment - A New Musical". This spectacularly hilarious satire takes us to the city of Happymont, your typical small but growing city. While the Happymont City Council tries to keep order and get business done, the Public, or at least those who participate in Public Comment, takes up the Council's time with conspiracy theories, rants and catchy musical numbers. The council tries to once and for all get rid of Public Comment, but the public won't give up their chance to be heard without a fight! It all boils down to one man who has never in his life spoken at City Council Meetings, and frankly, is terrified to do so. Can this one man save Public Comment for the whole city and bring everyone together?

The show features the songs of Adam Sartain and Utsav Bhargava, including "What's an Invocation," "Conspiracy Song," "You're Not Really Listening," "Political Consequences," and of course, a sure to be audience favorite, "Can't Stop the Passion!" The Production of "Public Comment" is Directed by Stephen Juhl, with Music Director, Esin Ozlem Aydingoz and Executive Producers from Comedy Central and Netflix shows. Performers highlighted in the show include Reatha Grey from Betty White's "Off Their Rockers,"Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and "Castle."; Michael Cannetty with guest appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Hidden America with Jonah Ray."; and Jessica Rae Duarte from "The Bill Engvall Show." all mixed in with Fringe Veterans and many more talented actors.

Public Comment, A New Musical will be performed during the height of Fringe

Fest 2018:

Saturday June 2nd - 8:30 PM (Preview)

Saturday June 9th - 9:30 PM

Sunday June 10th - 5:00 PM

Friday June 15th - 11:30 PM

Saturday June 16th - 7:00 PM

Sunday June 17th - 4:30 PM

Saturday June 23rd - 5:30 PM


All performances will take place at the Actor's Company, Let Live Stage, located at 916 N. Formosa Ave. Los Angeles, California 90046.

Tickets go on sale beginning May 1st and are priced at $20. Tickets can be purchased both online through our website, https://adamrsartain.wixsite.com/publiccomment OR in person on the day of the performance if tickets are available at the time. Any press inquiries can be sent to Public Comment Productions, above.

Contact
Public Comment Productions
***@gmail.com
Source:Public Comment Productions
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
