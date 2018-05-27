News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pure Beauty Bar Hosts "Pure Beauty Camp" for Teens July 21-23
Camp Addresses Self Esteem, Acne & Skin Care, Anti-Bullying, Health & Fitness, Financial Fun
The camp, designed for teen girls ages 13-18, will emphasize self-esteem, self-acceptance, self-care and grooming, healthy living, career exploration and beginning to develop a vision for their lives.
"Pure Beauty Camp for Teens is all about building self-esteem and loving yourself," Ms. Brownlee explained. "The girls will enjoy a wide range of workshops, open forums and leave with a tangible layout of their future and goals."
Workshops will include: Self Esteem, Anti bullying, Health & Fitness, Baking, Etiquette, Vision Boards, Financial Fun, Hair & Skin Care. Experts and special speakers will lead the girls through various projects, open forums and activities, designed to be fun-filled and impactful.
Ms. Brownlee said "helping women embrace their own pure beauty -- inside and out -- is my passion. It starts when women are young, learning to accept and love yourself and your own unique look and body shape."
Ms. Brownlee has conducted workshops on self-esteem and image building at Hughes High School, Mason High School and Northwest Technical School. At Northwest Technical, which offers cosmetology classes, she also discussed building a career in the beauty industry.
Ms. Brownlee will lead self-care and beauty activities. Each girl who wants to will get a hair styling and skin care "make-over."
Another highlight will be the "vision board party," where the girls get to know each other and begin to develop a "vision board." The girls cut out pictures from magazines and draw pictures of images that represent where they want their lives to go.
During the weekend, the girls will sleep on cots in sleeping bags, and prepare and eat their meals together. New additions this year are: learning how to bake, and enjoying a five course meal dressed in "After Five" attire.
"The girls will leave with a tangible layout of their future and goals," Ms. Brownlee said. "They will also have the opportunity to meet other budding teens and rising women entrepreneurs from around the city."
The event's sponsor, Pure Beauty Bar, is located at 6050 Montgomery Rd. Pure Beauty Bar provides acne skin care camps and bridal skin care camps – employing facials, peels, derma-planing and other facial treatments. Pure Beauty also has a beauty salon, that does hair extensions, hair styling, waxing, brows and lashes.
The cost for the three-day Pure Beauty Camp for Teens is $150, which includes all meals, materials and hand-outs. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call (513) 760-3838 or visit www.purebeautybarcincy.com . Space is limited.
Contact
Linda Wright, Wright Communications
***@wrightcommunicationspr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse