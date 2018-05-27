 
Masters of the Mic Tour Event Coming to Cary

Jireh Management Group presents hip-hop focused event at Koka Booth Amphitheatre
 
 
CARY, N.C. - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- • Mr. Cheeks, Doug E. Fresh, Eric B & Rakim, Blackstreet, Naughty by Nature, Slick Rick and local artists to perform
• Tickets to go on sale Friday June 10th

CARY, N.C., USA– Jireh Management Group will present the "Masters of the Mic Tour" event at Koka Booth Amphitheatre on Friday, August 24th 2018. This is one of the first hip-hop events of its kind to take place in Cary.

The event will center around hip hop legends - featuring performances by Mr. Cheeks, Doug. E. Fresh, Eric B and Rakim, Blackstreet, Naughty by Nature, and Slick Rick and many local artists.

Tickets will go on sale June 10th via E-tix and the Koka Booth Amphitheatre box office. 7,000 attendees are anticipated for the event. Proceeds from this event will go towards helping solve gun violence in the schools and working with families that are struggling with mental illness.

Built in 2001, Koka Booth Amphitheatre is unlike any other venue in the area. Designed by architect William Rawn Associates of Boston, the park has been described as truly magnificent. Located among 14 acres of stately hardwoods and pines and beautifully situated next to Symphony Lake, the Amphitheatre blends with its natural setting.

"We are excited to be working with the town of Cary to celebrate hip-hop legends and introduce the greats to a new audience," says Al Cohen, founder of Jireh Management Group. "We are looking forward to crafting a premiere event for hip-hop lovers of all ages".

The event will feature general admission, along with VIP opportunities on the patio area and a newly renovated Crescent Deck. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available. For more information, please contact info@mastersofthemictour.com

MEDIA:

Website: http://mastersofthemictour.com/

ABOUT JIREH MANAGEMENT: Jireh Management Group is a full service Entertainment Company which provides development and placement need for Music, TV, Film and Fashion. They specialize in celebrity hosted events, Corporate events, Social Events, management and artist development. They have strong relationships with artists, record labels, recording studios, casting directors, booking agents, venue / club owners, as well as, various celebrities from athletes, actors, radio personnel and street teams. www.jirehmanage.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Chelsey Bentley Holts

hello@nakomapr.com

Source:Jireh Management/Town of Cary
Email:***@nakomapr.com Email Verified
