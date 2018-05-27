Love is Love! Perth is set to celebrate with a first of its kind wedding expo celebrating ALL LOVE

Contact

-- The Ever After Expo team is thrilled to announce its next expo in Perth, Western Australia. The expo aims to bridge a gap in the market by hosting its first LGBTI friendly wedding expo after the country's marriage equality law was passed earlier this year. The expo will take place on the 9June, 2018.Founder, Monique Annetts said "The expo will give members an accepting, supportive and welcoming space to plan their very special day."With free entry for all guests, the expo aims to give brides and grooms-to-be an opportunity to link LGBTI with local businesses that might cater for their future wedding in a supportive environment, no matter what their circumstance."We found that people in the LGBTI community attended traditional wedding fairs and often left disappointed."continues Monique. "This event welcomes EVERY Bride and Groom-to-be no matter their orientation or preference"In addition to featuring exclusive displays from some of Australia's finest bridal professionals and over 100 exhibitors, the wedding extravaganza will host top suppliers in entertainment, food, photography and fashion. There will also be prizes on offer as well as a dazzling fashion parade.While the expo will see all the usual traits of a traditional wedding fair, Ever After will be the first of its kind to also offer a diverse range of LGBTI-friendly exhibitors. Highlighting its cause to celebrate and support ALL LOVE and catering for a much wider community.The main goal of the Ever After Wedding Expo is to be inclusive and a welcoming space for everyone.The event will take place on Saturday, 9June 2018 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre. For full details and tickets visit www.everafterexpo.comENDContact DetailsAMA Event ManagementATTN: Monique Annetts / DirectorPO Box 21001, World SquareNSW 2002Phone: 1300 38 58 38www.amaeventmanagement.com.au