Toll Brothers Colorado takes stand against childhood cancer

The June 9 Alex's Lemonade Days events in all Toll Brothers communities will raise money for the Foundation.
 
 
Lemonade stand 2018
Lemonade stand 2018
 
DENVER - June 2, 2018 - PRLog -- It all started with one front yard lemonade stand.

When she was just four-years-old, Alexandra "Alex" Scott held her first childhood cancer fundraiser in her front yard and raised over $2,000. By the time of her death from cancer in 2004, Alex raised $1 million and inspired a legacy of hope and cures for childhood cancer.

For the second year, Toll Brothers has joined this battle against childhood cancer. On Saturday, June 9 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), employees, homeowners and friends of Toll Brothers will host Alex's Lemonade Days events in its Colorado communities.

"This is a meaningful fundraiser that allows people of all ages and all walks of life to make a difference in the battle against childhood cancer," says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Division President. "People visiting any of our communities on June 9 can enter the raffle to win a professionally-built lemonade stand, enjoy a cup of lemonade, and make a donation to the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

"This annual event raises over $1 million for childhood cancer research and the University of Colorado/Denver has been a recipient of a research grant," Bailey continues.  "Last year, our Colorado Division raised nearly $5,000 and Toll Brothers nationwide raised $67,000. Please be sure to visit one of our communities for the chance to donate and join Toll Brothers in the fight against childhood cancer."

To find the Toll Brothers community nearest to you, visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado.

About Toll Brothers

An award-winning Fortune 500 company proudly celebrating its 50th year, Toll Brothers (https://www.tollbrothers.com/?cmpid=2017sumrnsepress1&amp...) embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For four years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.*

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

*From FORTUNE Magazine, Feb. 1, 2018 ©2018 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Toll Brothers, Inc.

