Toll Brothers Colorado takes stand against childhood cancer
The June 9 Alex's Lemonade Days events in all Toll Brothers communities will raise money for the Foundation.
When she was just four-years-old, Alexandra "Alex" Scott held her first childhood cancer fundraiser in her front yard and raised over $2,000. By the time of her death from cancer in 2004, Alex raised $1 million and inspired a legacy of hope and cures for childhood cancer.
For the second year, Toll Brothers has joined this battle against childhood cancer. On Saturday, June 9 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), employees, homeowners and friends of Toll Brothers will host Alex's Lemonade Days events in its Colorado communities.
"This is a meaningful fundraiser that allows people of all ages and all walks of life to make a difference in the battle against childhood cancer," says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Division President. "People visiting any of our communities on June 9 can enter the raffle to win a professionally-
"This annual event raises over $1 million for childhood cancer research and the University of Colorado/Denver has been a recipient of a research grant," Bailey continues. "Last year, our Colorado Division raised nearly $5,000 and Toll Brothers nationwide raised $67,000. Please be sure to visit one of our communities for the chance to donate and join Toll Brothers in the fight against childhood cancer."
