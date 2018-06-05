 
Fudge retailing leader Calico Cottage achieves elite level of food safety

The only manufacturer of fudge ingredients to obtain SQF Level 2 Certification
 
 
SQF Certified - Level 2
SQF Certified - Level 2
 
AMITYVILLE, N.Y. - June 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Calico Cottage, Inc., the creator and market leader of fudge retailing programs, obtained the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Institute Level 2 Certification, and achieved a rating of "Excellent" from National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) International, an independent public health and safety organization.

SQF certification allows food safety and quality systems to be verified and validated throughout the food chain, boosting brand protection, consumer confidence and loyalty. SQF is recognized by retailers, foodservice providers and regulatory agencies worldwide that require HACCP food safety and quality management systems by their suppliers. Calico Cottage is the only manufacturer of fudge ingredients that holds this globally recognized food safety certification.

"Adhering to the most rigorous food safety standards and delivering excellence in product quality has always been the foundation of our business," said Mark Wurzel, President & CEO of Calico Cottage. "Our allegiance to food safety means that our fudge retailers can consistently deliver a high-quality, great-tasting product that consumers can safely enjoy."

Calico Cottage will showcase its newest pre-packaged fudge options and displays at IDDBA 18, an annual trade show hosted by the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association. This year's show will be held from June 10 through June 12, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. Attendees of IDDBA 18 can visit Calico Cottage at Booth #3635.

About NSF International
NSF International was founded in 1944, and is known as The Most Trusted Name in Food SafetyTM. NSF International helps businesses in the agriculture, processing, food equipment, restaurant and retail industries to navigate the food safety and regulatory environment to protect and improve global human health. As an independent, accredited organization, NSF International tests, audits and certifies products and systems, and provides education and risk management. Learn more at www.nsf.org.

About Calico Cottage, Inc.
As the nation's largest manufacturer of fudge-making equipment and ingredients, Calico Cottage has helped thousands of retailers worldwide achieve success since 1964. The fudge company's programs allow retailers to sell gourmet fudge – made fresh onsite or pre-packaged – branded with their store's name. For over 54 years, Calico Cottage has been the gold standard for the most delicious fudge anywhere, known for its unwavering commitment to quality and dedication to its customers. Learn more at www.calicocottage.com.

Contact
Calico Cottage, Inc.
Lynn Misiak, Marketing Communications Manager
***@calicocottage.com
End
Source:Calico Cottage, Inc.
Email:***@calicocottage.com Email Verified
Click to Share