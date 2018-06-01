News By Tag
Tampa Area Author Announces Long Awaited International Audio Book Release On June 30th
Tampa, Florida, June 1st, 2018: "It's almost finished!"—Scott Stevens
When Scott Stevens released his first novel, On Ice, via Amazon, he wasn't sure if anyone would read it, let alone like it. The book ended up being a hit with readers who like crime suspense thrillers and it went all the way up to #4 on the Amazon charts in the United Kingdom, #9 in Germany and #14 in the United States. Almost immediately fans started asking about being able to hear the story in audio book format. Now, finally, that will be able to happen on June 30th, 2018.
"It's certainly been a long time in the making," said Stevens, who has made several appearances around Florida, including in the Tampa area at book signings. "For a long time it seemed that it just wasn't going to happen. The first company I got together with saw nothing happen. The second company I got together with just didn't seem all that interested. Finally, a friend recommended an awesome website that put me together with thousands of narrators. After listening to hundreds of audition tapes, we listened to a submission by Jeffery Hutchins and knew immediately that he was the one. Fans are going to love what he is doing with the story."
Hutchins is excited to be a part of the project. "On Ice has everything you could want in a story; action, mystery, romance, sex, thrills and twists and turns. What else is there to say! Oh, it also has an unexpected ending, that's for sure!"
After the success of On Ice, Stevens wrote Twister Town, which quickly became an international best seller. It reached #1 on the Amazon charts in Germany, #7 in the United States and #19 in the United Kingdom.
Through the promotion of both books, Stevens has put together a huge international following. While he has a very large following in the United States, his following in the United Kingdom is even bigger. In a few weeks he is even going to take part in a Meet the Author event that is based out of the UK.
Stevens has a lot of things in the works for his fans to be excited about. Not only is the audio book coming out, along with his appearance with the UK event, but a brand new suspense thriller is on the horizon.
Stevens said "I have a new book coming out probably at the end of the summer. It's a crime fiction and definitely another suspense thriller. Early feedback that I am getting on it says that it's better than the first two. I can only hope that my fans agree."
For more information about Scott Stevens, On Ice, Twister Town, or the On Ice audio book, just visit Scott's website, or you can find him on Facebook or Twitter.
About Scott Stevens:
Scott Stevens writes suspense thrillers that are full of twists and turns that leave the reader not knowing what is coming next. Reviewers have said his stories are "pure genius," and "a true page turner." More than one reviewer has said "Five stars is not enough!" Scott's books are available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, as well as any small, local book store near you. He is available for book signings, public appearances, conferences, conventions and several other fan interactive events. Discover more at www.scottstevensauthor.com
