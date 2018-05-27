News By Tag
Hannah's House Welcomes New Board Member
"I'm so thankful for the opportunity to serve Hannah's House," Kristine says,"the passion of the Executive Director, Susan Griffin, and the staff is just contagious. I could not think of a better nonprofit to invest my time."
Hannah's House is a nonprofit focused on supervised visitation and provides a safe exchange family center that offers a safe place for children caught in the middle of Family Court custody disputes, a place where children can come together with their parents in a nurturing, supportive and protective environment.
Hannah's House offers affordable and accessible supervised visitation and safe exchange services. They provide education, training and therapy to help parents succeed in becoming the best possible parent and co-parent. By supporting parents through a variety of services, Hannah's House helps to reduce conflict in the families & communities they serve. Please visit https://www.hannahs-
About Puzzle Pieces Marketing
Puzzle Pieces is a San Diego-based marketing and public relations firm offering comprehensive services in the areas of Strategic Planning, Digital Marketing, and Creative Design.
Focusing on social good and providing services that benefit our community as a whole, we work primarily with nonprofits and small businesses to develop strategies that inspire action. Our purpose is to develop marketing and PR campaigns that support organizations in increasing their supporter base, improving their overall brand footprint, and collaborate with them to develop, launch and sustain profitable campaigns.
It is our mission to find what is unique and different about an organization's brand and use their talents to help them benefit from that uniqueness.
To learn more, visit PuzzlePiecesMarketing.com or contact them at (858) 848-6584. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
