New Restaurant Terra Laguna Beach Opens in time for Festival Season

Terra Laguna Beach introduces its new Executive Chef, Jenny Messing, and its premiere menu just in time for the Laguna Beach festival season.

Contact

Evan Senn, Media & Communications

***@lagunacreativeventures.com Evan Senn, Media & Communications

End

-- The new on-property restaurant for Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters (FOA/POM), Terra Laguna Beach, introduces its new Executive Chef, Jenny Messing, and its premiere menu just in time for the Laguna Beach festival season. Officially opening July 6, 2018, in line with the beginning of the FOA/POM, Chef Messing's menu for Terra will be a distinct and vibrant collection of sophisticated and fresh dishes with a focus on California cuisine infused with international inspiration and world-class taste."Fine cuisine is in and of itself an art form," said Festival of Arts president David Perry. "We look forward to welcoming the culinary creativity of Terra Laguna Beach to the Festival grounds."Chef Messing's love for food and entertaining is what inspires her to create culinary delights that spark conversation and nourish souls as well as bodies. Born and raised in Southern California, Jenny grew up with a restaurant and catering family legacy. With an education from Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, California, her specific culinary style is heavily rooted in California cuisine—it's fresh, fun and sophisticated. Before coming to Laguna Beach, her catering business, Kitchen Vibes helped facilitate a warm and welcoming dining experience for corporate and private events all over Southern California. Her creative spirit in culinary arts transcends boundaries and informs her love for creating memorable events and comfortable yet engaging atmospheres.With help from longstanding Executive Sous Chef from the previous FOA/POM restaurant in this location, Tivoli Terrace, Gregorio Huerta, and Chef Messing, Terra's menu will feature some signature favorites from Tivoli Terrace's previous menu but will breathe new life into this kitchen. Terra will be keeping the Lamb Shank braised in wine, tomato sauce and spices—a pageant classic, June Neptune's Chicken Walnut Salad with fresh grapes and light curry, as a tribute to June and her legacy; and, Tivoli's award winning Viennese Spiced Carrot Cake.Chef Messing will also add some flavorful new California classics, including Fresh Salmon, pan seared to perfection with fresh pineapple and grapefruit salsa with spicy pickled Serrano peppers and ginger to give your taste buds a kick. Terra will also intro introduce grass-fed beef with its Grilled Flank Steak with a charred scallion and toasted walnut chimichurri sauce, and will offer a House Salad made with mixed baby greens, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, chèvre and a rosé vinaigrette will offer a flavorful introduction for every guest—as a simple yet beautiful salad with all ingredients soured locally in California. For dessert, Chef Messing has created a light Rosemary-Lemon Olive Oil Cake with fresh house-made whipped cream and topped with juicy macerated berries for a perfect ending to a delicious summer dining experience.There will also be a new bar menu that will include artfully crafted cocktails and mocktails infused with fresh juices and herbs, as well as an expanded wine, beer and cider selection. Terra will also be adding healthy and vibrant seasonal brunch items to its weekend menu. Chef Messing is still testing, tasting and perfecting the Terra menus with insight from the FOA/POM and others."I couldn't be more inspired by Terra Laguna Beach," Chef Messing said. "The Terrance, the roof, the outdoor setting and overall ambiance is a perfect pairing to the food I am so looking forward to serving our guests. It's going to be an incredible summer at Terra!"Hasty Honarkar, Vice President of The Laguna Beach Company hopes that appealing to the evolving tastes in food and beverage offerings for Terra will bring more guests and excitement to this year's 85anniversary of the FOA/POM. "This is an exciting year for Laguna Beach," she said. "We are so grateful that our team has been able to partner with the Festival and Pageant to provide a delicious and unique experience for locals and visitors who come to support our wonderful art community."Dora Wexell Orgill, Vice President/General Manager of Terra is also looking forward to this new chapter for FOA/POM. "I am so excited to see the community engage with Terra and reconnect to the history of the FOA/POM grounds," she said.In the fall, Terra will be an active event venue and offer private parties and events customized catering menus and a gorgeous space surrounded by nature. However, in the November, Terra will close for renovations and will re-open in May 2019 with its grand opening. Festival and Pageant ticket holders are able to come and experience Terra at their leisure during the festival season; and, with a season pass or a Pageant ticket guests can keep returning to Terra.www.terralagunabeach.com