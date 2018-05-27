 
Industry News





The Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation Welcomes New Board Member

 
 
SAN DIEGO - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- The nonprofit organization, The Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation (GQHF), is delighted to announce their brand new board member, Kristine Broadus, Vice President of Puzzle Pieces Marketing. Kristine has been a GQHF board member since May of 2018 and is excited about starting her board position.

"I love San Diego! I love the deep culture and history of the city," Kristine says, "It's exciting to be involved in the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation. It is awesome to know that we are making such a positive impact with the responsibility of safeguarding the heritage of this historic district."

The Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation (GQHF) is dedicated to preserving the architecture, culture and history of the Gaslamp Quarter, a 16 ½-block area designated as an historic district and listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979. The GQHF provides San Diego residents and visitors with museum exhibits, programs and tours offered through the Davis-Horton House, the oldest residence in the Gaslamp Quarter. GQHF also hosts popular annual events including the Children's Fall Back Festival and ShamRock.

Explore their website at http://gaslampfoundation.org/ to learn more about the Gaslamp's history and the GQHF.

About Puzzle Pieces Marketing

Puzzle Pieces is a San Diego-based marketing and public relations firm offering comprehensive services in the areas of Strategic Planning, Digital Marketing, and Creative Design.

Focusing on social good and providing services that benefit our community as a whole, we work primarily with nonprofits and small businesses to develop strategies that inspire action. Our purpose is to develop marketing and PR campaigns that support organizations in increasing their supporter base, improving their overall brand footprint, and collaborate with them to develop, launch and sustain profitable campaigns.

It is our mission to find what is unique and different about an organization's brand and use their talents to help them benefit from that uniqueness.

To learn more, visit PuzzlePiecesMarketing.com or contact them at (858) 848-6584. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
