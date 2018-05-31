News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Book Launch on June 5: Guyba and Nala Written By Gina Kingston
Rebel Press (formerly Next Century Publishing) is pleased to announce the new book, "Guyba and Nala", written by Gina Kingston.
Guyba and Nala, a love story transcending time, place and space. These are two people deeply in love and plan to spend the rest of their lives together, only to have their union challenged by Lord Anthony. They disobey his decree and marry. Their union celebrated with just one remarkable night of bliss then an entity intervenes. They are taken somewhere above the earth and are locked up in a glass cage suspended in the air, a cage that is unbreakable and has no door or window. To know the love of your life is a breath away and you can sense her, but you cannot see her, or touch her, or communicate with her for one hundred years is unbearable. Over the years, Guyba does the entity's bidding going from place to place and from body to body to have a glimpse of his love, Nala. Finally, the entity transfers their spirits into the bodies of a couple residing in Brooklyn through which they will sexually pleasure each other. Upon returning Guyba must prevent a war in exchange for their freedom. Through faith in a higher power and his will to survive, Guyba fights for freedom for he and his wife. Will he prevent the war or will he die trying? Will they be freed? If freed, what kind of freedom will it be? Will they be in spirit form or will they be given another chance to live as flesh and blood on earth?
About the Author:
Gina Kingston was born in Silvertown, Linden, Guyana, South America. Her parents are both deceased. One of eleven children, she came to the United States when she was sixteen years old. She is an alumnus of Hunter College, New York. Since immigrating here she has lived in Brooklyn, New York, with her son. This is her first novel.
Pick up a copy of Guyba and Nala on GoRead.com today!
About Rebel Press (http://rebelpress.com/
Rebel Press is also launching several web-based campaigns aimed at disrupting and reinventing the mammoth publishing world, while bringing greater value to our authors. We are destined to change the way people write, read & experience books!
Media Inquiries: Marketing@GoRead.com
Contact
Marketing@GoRead.com
***@goread.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse