Industry News





June 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
May 2018
3130292827

NGL introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan for Seniors in Michigan and South Dakota

Medicare Supplement helps to cover out-of-pocket health care expenses
 
 
MADISON, Wis. - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) is introducing a new Medicare Supplement Plan in Michigan and South Dakota. These competitively priced plans A, F, G and N are available for enrollment as of May 29, 2018.

Medicare Supplement is a health insurance product available to seniors 65+ who are enrolled in Medicare. Adding a Medicare Supplement Plan to an existing Medicare policy helps to cover many of the health care expenses not covered with Medicare Parts A and B. Medicare Supplement is used to fill some of the gaps for out-of-pocket expenses like copayments, coinsurance and deductibles.

"We are pleased to offer Medicare-eligible individuals in Michigan and South Dakota a new Medicare Supplement option. NGL's competitively priced Medicare Supplement Plans allow consumers to select the coverage that best meets their needs. Seniors who shop around and compare insurance plans could be saving money on their monthly premiums. And when you are on a fixed income, saving a few dollars a month can make all the difference," said Dennis Vann, NGL Specialty Insurance Markets National Sales Vice President.

NGL launched its new Medicare Supplement product on May 1, 2018 and it is currently available in 15 states with plans to expand nationally. Headquartered in Madison, Wis., NGL is a mutual insurer with more than a century in the insurance industry and rated A- (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

NGL's Medicare Supplement is approved in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and West Virginia. The plans have competitive rates, point-of-sale underwriting engine, seven percent household discount, easy to use e-application with voice signature and e-signature capabilities.

In addition to Medicare Supplement, NGL has a range of insurance products for seniors, including estate planning, funeral planning, Medicare and Veterans assistance planning, and final expense funding.

About NGL

Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (https://www.nglic.com/home) (NGL), a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com; Facebook and LinkedIn.

Rating current as of 02/15/18.

National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.

Contact
Maria Lubick
***@nglic.com
