Laser-View Technologies, Inc. announces distribution agreement with Van Meter Inc
Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIS sensors non-contact MEMs sensors, along with the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems manufactured by Laser-View Technologies, available soon at Van Meter Inc. locations in Iowa
Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix laser distance sensors and Dimetix USA products and systems, including the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems manufactured by Laser-View Technologies, will be available at all 13 Van Meter Inc. Iowa locations.
"We are extremely excited about the tremendous opportunity represented by this agreement," according to Steven Lubeck, president of Laser-View Technologies. "Combined with our ready inventory and expert knowledge of non-contact sensor technologies, the agreement with Van Meter in Iowa significantly enhances our ability to offer new and valuable sensor options, services, and smart industrial solutions to current and prospective customers alike."
About Van Meter Inc.
Van Meter Inc. is a wholesale electrical supply distributor of automation, electrical, datacomm, lighting and power transmission products.
Since 1928 we've delivered more than electrical products; we've solved problems for our customers, developed lasting relationships with suppliers and given back to the many communities that support us. Because we believe a company should do more than live by its values—it should create lasting value as well.
Web: https://www.vanmeterinc.com/
Find your branch location at: https://www.vanmeterinc.com/
Tel: 800-247-1410
About Laser-View Technologies, Inc.
Laser-View Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is a distributor of non-contact measurement sensors and a manufacturer of smart non-contact measurement systems and solutions for industry. We concentrate on long range, rugged Dimetix laser distance sensors distributed by Dimetix USA, DIS sensors industrial inclination sensors from DIS Sensors USA, and the Crane Sentry family of overhead crane position and collision monitoring systems.
Dimetix USA is the authorized US distributor of Dimetix laser sensors, which can measure out to 500 meters with up to 1 mm accuracy. Solutions built around these sensors interface with several common control platforms, such as Allen Bradley and Siemens.
DIS Sensors USA is the exclusive North American distributor of DIS Sensors bv industrial MEMS-based inclination sensors, tilt switches, accelerometers, and a unique line of non-contact, sealed hall-effect absolute rotary encoders.
The Crane Sentry family of overhead crane position and collision monitoring systems provide the ability to define and monitor protected zones, such as walkways or areas containing machines or in-plant offices, within a crane bay. Crane Sentry products are used by major crane manufacturers and service providers, such as KoneCrane.
Products are sold through our distribution network and distributed and supported directly from our US headquarters.
Laser-View Technologies, Inc.
Website: www.laser-view.com
Email: info@laser-view.com
Tel: 610-497-8910
Fax: (206) 338-4281
Location: Chester Springs, PA USA
Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@laser-view.com
