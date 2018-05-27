News By Tag
CSDBCC Introduces New Executive Leadership Team Member
Angel is the President of Puzzle Pieces Marketing and has been a CSDBCC member since October 2017 and is delighted to further her membership into the Executive Leadership Team, which exists to spark the Black business community and empower the African American entrepreneurs of San Diego County.
"The Black Chamber is something I hold near and dear to my heart," Angel says, "I am honored to be part of such a positive and inclusive environment."
Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce's mission is to create generational wealth through business enterprise, education, employment, and investing. Their goal is to support the business, career, and financial success of our Chamber members which results in the economic empowerment of our communities. The Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce utilizes innovative programs, networking opportunities, and business partnerships to advance and strengthen inclusive economic development throughout the City and County of San Diego.
Visit https://sdblackchamber.org/
About Puzzle Pieces Marketing
Puzzle Pieces is a San Diego-based marketing and public relations firm offering comprehensive services in the areas of Strategic Planning, Digital Marketing, and Creative Design.
Focusing on social good and providing services that benefit our community as a whole, we work primarily with nonprofits and small businesses to develop strategies that inspire action. Our purpose is to develop marketing and PR campaigns that support organizations in increasing their supporter base, improving their overall brand footprint, and collaborate with them to develop, launch and sustain profitable campaigns.
It is our mission to find what is unique and different about an organization's brand and use their talents to help them benefit from that uniqueness.
To learn more, visit PuzzlePiecesMarketing.com or contact them at (858) 848-6584. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
