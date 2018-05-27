News By Tag
Fort Myers Miracle to induct Marty Scott into baseball's Professional Scouts Hall of Fame
Criteria for Hall of Fame induction includes a minimum of 20 years of successful pro scouting experience and significant contributions to the game of baseball. Additionally, honorees must have a long history of community involvement.
"Marty is a baseball lifer, a man who has lived and breathed baseball since his childhood," said Chris Peters, president and general manager of the Fort Myers Miracle. "As a player, coach, front office executive and scout, his sole focus was identifying talent and helping players maximize their potential on and off the field."
Scott's induction ceremony will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 9 just inside Gate 2 at Hammond Stadium, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. Killebrew Root Beer sponsors the Scouts Hall of Fame. Following the ceremony, the Miracle host the Dunedin Blue Jays at 6 p.m.
Scott, 63, played college ball at Paris Junior College and Dallas Baptist University before the Texas Rangers selected him in the 25th round of the 1977 Major League Baseball amateur draft. The infielder played five seasons in the Rangers' minor league system and reached as high as Triple-A, ending his professional career in 1981 as a .286 hitter with 41 home runs.
Following his playing career, Scott managed in the Rangers' minor league system from 1982 to 1984 before serving as the ballclub's director of player development from 1984 to 1994. Scott transitioned to Independent League baseball as manager of the St. Paul Saints from 1995 to 2000, and as the Saints' vice president in 2001. He was manager of the Fort Worth Cats in 2002 and served as president of Texas Independent Baseball from 2002 to 2004. Scott managed Team USA in 2002 and 2003, leading the national team through the Baseball World Cup. In 2004, Scott formed EBS Sports, a sports management company in which he served as the lead baseball recruiter.
In 2008, Scott was hired to manage the Gulf Coast League Mets, but quickly was promoted to the Triple-A New Orleans Zephyrs. From 2009 to 2011, Scott managed the Lincoln Saltdogs in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.
Overall in his career as a manger, Scott won four league championships and his teams made the playoffs eight times.
In 2011, the Miami Marlins hired Scott as vice president of player development, and he later served as a baseball scout through the 2017 season.
Bronze plaques at Hammond Stadium recognize members of the Killebrew Root Beer Professional Scouts Hall of Fame. Scott will be the 14th scout inducted by the Fort Myers Miracle. Previous honorees include John Barr (San Francisco Giants), Larry Corrigan (Minnesota Twins), Jack Gillis (Colorado Rockies), Al Goldis (long time scout), Dan Jennings (Miami Marlins), Tom Kotchman (Los Angeles Angels), Jorge Posada, Sr. (New York Yankees), Mike Russell (Detroit Tigers), Terry Ryan (Minnesota Twins), Rudy Santin (San Francisco Giants), Tim Wilken (Toronto Blue Jays), Luke Wrenn (Arizona Diamondbacks)
In addition to Scott's induction, June 9 also is World Cup Night at Hammond Stadium. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Miracle soccer scarf, presented by Budweiser. June 9 also is Food Truck Night, an annual event featuring locally operated food trucks serving up their specialties from just outside the stadium.
For more information about baseball tickets and promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.
About the Miracle
The Fort Myers Miracle are the Class-A Advanced Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, and have played home games at Hammond Stadium since 1992. Notable Miracle alumni include Joe Mauer, Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Torii Hunter. Follow the Miracle online at MiracleBaseball.com or through its social media channels: Twitter (@MiracleBaseball (https://twitter.com/
