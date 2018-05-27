 
News By Tag
* Multifamily
* Brooklyn
* Commercial Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
May 2018
3130292827

$1.2 Million Secured with 5 Year Fixed Rate for Refinance of Brooklyn Multifamily Building

David Cappello Negotiated the Terms of the Loan, Securing a 75% Loan to Value Ratio.
 
 
296 Linden Street Brooklyn, NY
296 Linden Street Brooklyn, NY
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- David Cappello negotiated $1,200,000 for a valued client to refinance the multifamily building located at 296 Linden Street in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. The subject property is a 2,850 SF 3-story walk-up building with 3 luxury residential units. All units are currently occupied and subject to annual term leases.

Cappello secured 4.88% fixed for 5-years on a 15-year term with a 25-year amortization. This loan represents a 75% loan to value and maybe prepaid at any time during the term without penalty. The proceeds of the loan will be used to retire existing debt on the property and recapture $200,000 in vested equity that will be reinvested in the borrowers growing commercial portfolio.

Progress Capital is a leading Commercial Mortgage Brokerage Firm specializing in arranging debt for commercial real estate owners, operators and developers. Since 1990, Progress has secured loans in excess of $40 Billion Loans and directly funded over $100 Million. With 25 years of industry leading experience, Progress Capital has an unrivaled network of lending partners and capital market relationships allowing us to provide you with flexible custom financing solutions.

Learn more about this and other recent transactions at:
http://www.progresscapital.com

Media Contact
Matt Sadler
matt@progresscapital.com
7327206313
End
Source:
Email:***@progresscapital.com Email Verified
Tags:Multifamily, Brooklyn, Commercial Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Progress Capital News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share