 
News By Tag
* Senior Fitness Class
* FHCP
* Florida Health Care Plans
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Port Orange
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
May 2018
3130292827


Florida Health Care Plans Launches New Senior Wellness Series in Port Orange

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Senior Fitness Class
* FHCP
* Florida Health Care Plans

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Port Orange - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- As part of its community events initiative, Florida Health Care Plans (FHCP) this month will launch a 'Balance and Motion' senior fitness series in Port Orange every Friday, beginning June 8.

The class, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 12-12:45 p.m. with senior fitness specialist Artie G.

Attendees will work to develop balance, coordination, core strength, flexibility and range of motion with this 45-minute, gentle, upbeat & supportive class for all fitness levels. Each class will be held at the FHCP Community Wellness and Education Center, located at 740 Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange.

"We have been hosting this class at our Wellness Education Center in Ormond Beach for a long time and it has had great response, so we are thrilled to bring Artie G. to our seniors in Port Orange," said Yvette Anderson, FHCP's Port Orange practice manager. "We hope to see the same level of success here and improve the overall wellness of our participants."

For more information on all workshops, contact Mary Decator at 386-676-7100, ext. 7293, or mdecator@fhcp.com.

###

About Florida Health Care Plans

FHCP opened in 1974 and is the longest recognized federally recognized Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) in Florida. The organization serves 90,000 members in Volusia, Flagler, Seminole, St. Johns and Brevard Counties including group/employer, Medicare Advantage, and individual ACA/Exchange members.

The mission of FHCP is to provide its members with health care and related services through dedicated employees and service partners who manage both the quality and cost of health care. FHCP strives to set the standard of managed healthcare in the community and to be acknowledged as a health care leader, pioneer, and advocate by its members, employees, and service partners. FHCP members enjoy the convenience of its online member portal, as well as our state-of-the-art Electronic Health Record system that allows our staff to access the latest, most up-to-date patient health information at any time, from any facility. FHCP can be reached at 855-243-5704 or online at www.fhcp.com or https://www.facebook.com/myFHCP/.

Contact
Mary Decator
***@fhcp.com
End
Source:Florida Health Care Plans
Email:***@fhcp.com
Tags:Senior Fitness Class, FHCP, Florida Health Care Plans
Industry:Health
Location:Port Orange - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share