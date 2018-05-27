News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Florida Health Care Plans Launches New Senior Wellness Series in Port Orange
The class, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 12-12:45 p.m. with senior fitness specialist Artie G.
Attendees will work to develop balance, coordination, core strength, flexibility and range of motion with this 45-minute, gentle, upbeat & supportive class for all fitness levels. Each class will be held at the FHCP Community Wellness and Education Center, located at 740 Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange.
"We have been hosting this class at our Wellness Education Center in Ormond Beach for a long time and it has had great response, so we are thrilled to bring Artie G. to our seniors in Port Orange," said Yvette Anderson, FHCP's Port Orange practice manager. "We hope to see the same level of success here and improve the overall wellness of our participants."
For more information on all workshops, contact Mary Decator at 386-676-7100, ext. 7293, or mdecator@fhcp.com.
###
About Florida Health Care Plans
FHCP opened in 1974 and is the longest recognized federally recognized Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) in Florida. The organization serves 90,000 members in Volusia, Flagler, Seminole, St. Johns and Brevard Counties including group/employer, Medicare Advantage, and individual ACA/Exchange members.
The mission of FHCP is to provide its members with health care and related services through dedicated employees and service partners who manage both the quality and cost of health care. FHCP strives to set the standard of managed healthcare in the community and to be acknowledged as a health care leader, pioneer, and advocate by its members, employees, and service partners. FHCP members enjoy the convenience of its online member portal, as well as our state-of-the-
Contact
Mary Decator
***@fhcp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse