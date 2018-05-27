AMM Communications LLC Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

 
ST. LOUIS - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- AMM Communications LLC, the St. Louis-based strategic marketing communications, public relations, and talent acquisition firm, celebrated its tenth anniversary June 1.

Founded in 2008 by Ed and Ann Marie Mayuga, AMM Communications works with businesses nationwide and internationally in the financial services, professional services, technology, health care industries, and not-for-profits.

"We want to thank our clients, family and friends for their support for the past ten years. We are excited about the future of digital marketing and public relations, helping our clients' businesses grow, and giving back to the St. Louis community," said Ann Mayuga Mayuga, AMM Communications co-founder and partner.

Founded in 2008 by Ann Marie and Ed Mayuga, AMM Communications, a PR and digital agency, serves clients throughout the St. Louis region and nationwide. The firm has evolved from its initial offerings of public relations and social media consulting to evolving into one of the only digital public relations firms in St. Louis using the Paid Earned Social Owned (PESO) model when working with clients. The PESO model was created by Gini Dietrich, PR-thought leader and founder of the influential blog, http://spinsucks.com.

"It is hard to summarize lessons learned in the past 10 years evolving as a digital marketing and PR firm, and as an entrepreneur," said Mayuga. "The best lessons we've learned is that the time goes buy fast so understand we need to always learn and push ourselves to be the best for clients, family, friends and our community. Our goal from day one is to continue to help our clients tell their stories well to help their businesses grow and thrive."

AMM Communications has also been voted one of the "Best St. Louis Public Relations Firms" by the readers of Small Business Monthly for eight consecutive years from 2010-17. Also, the firm was selected by Small Business Monthly as one of its "2017 Future 50" companies, an award recognizing privately held companies that are key economic indicators for regional business growth.

Founded in 2008, AMM Communications LLC, the St. Louis-based PR and digital agency, and talent acquisition firm, provides media relations, digital public relation, business development, crisis communications, content marketing, internal communications, communications skills training, digital marketing, reputation management, social media consulting, and executive search services for businesses nationwide. AMM Communications is WBE certified, and has been voted one of the "Best PR Firms in St. Louis" by Small Business Monthly from 2010-2017. We want to help you … Drive your sales. Communicate better. Hire well. For more information, please visit, http://ammcommunications.com or call 314.485.9499.

