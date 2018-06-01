 
June 2018





HandyTrac Announces Participation in the 2018 National Apartment Association Trade Show

Throughout the show, HandyTrac will be offering comprehensive key control system demos, as well as games and prizes at booth #1423. Additionally, HandyTrac will be showcasing their latest electronic key control system, the Touch.
 
 
HandyTrac Touch System. Available for demo at NAA 2018.
ATLANTA - June 1, 2018 - PRLog -- HandyTrac Systems, a leading electronic key control company for multifamily, military and student housing, is pleased to announce its participation in NAA 2018, the largest multifamily trade show in the United States. This four-day event will be held June 13-16 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

HandyTrac's knowledgeable team of professionals will be attending the show, including Executive VP, Larry Kratz, VP and Partner, Steve Alvarez, and National Sales Executives, Bill Pierce and Eric Overhage.

"Our annual attendance at the NAA Conference and Trade Show underscores our dedication to helping multifamily property owners and managers ensure resident safety and prevent premises liability," said John Lie-Nielsen, Founder and CEO.

Throughout the show, HandyTrac will be offering comprehensive key control system demos, as well as games and prizes at booth #1423. Additionally, HandyTrac will be showcasing their latest electronic key control system, the Touch. The Touch combines biometric technology and a large touch screen display to offer the highest level of security, reporting, and flexibility.

About NAA 2018:
NAA is a paramount multi-housing industry event, featuring inspiring speakers, targeted education sessions, and a diverse product showcase. To learn more about this can't miss event, visit https://naahq.org.

About HandyTrac:
For over 20 years HandyTrac has been the low-cost leader in multifamily and military housing key control; managing keys for more than 3 million apartment homes throughout the country. Our cloud based systems offer instant access to archived reporting and provide the ability to manage your communities with a single login through your computer or smartphone. For more information, visit https://handytrac.com or call 800-665-9994.

